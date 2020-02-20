|
|
Mini Nasdaq Chart & Trading Levels 2.21.2020
Thursday, February 20, 2020
by Ilan-Levy Mayer of Cannon Trading Company, Inc.
|
Like us on Facebook!
www.facebook.com/CannonTrading
A word or two about mental stops....
I often hear from clients and prospects that they use "mental stops"...
Take a look at the mini NASDAQ intraday chart from today below and notice the type of move and speed of move that took place.....good luck placing that mental stop $3900 later or more per contract....
If your strategy calls for using stops ( I personally like to have a STOP on any of the short term trades), I highly recommend placing the stops in the system....While I myself have sinned before as well, thinking that "they" can see my stops and are going after my stops.....lets not flatter ourselves too much....UNLESS you are trading some VERY large size, no one is going after the 1 lot, 5 lot, 10 lot or even 50 lots in markets like the mini SP and US bonds ( ZB)....
Getting stopped out is part of the game and for me it is part of trading, if you are not using stops, it is just a question of when "mini black swan even will take place and wipe out your account.
Sorry if I sound a bit harsh above but take it as "tough love"....
Click on the chart to enlarge
2-21-2019
Trading Futures, Options on Futures, and retail off-exchange foreign currency transactions involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources. You may lose all or more of your initial investment. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time.
Recent articles from this author
- Mini Nasdaq Chart & Trading Levels 2.21.2020 - Thursday, February 20, 2020
- Crude & Nat Gas new trading month & Sugar Futures Chart & Trading Levels 2.20.2020 - Wednesday, February 19, 2020
- Futures Trading Levels 2.19.2020 - Tuesday, February 18, 2020
- Futures Trading Levels 2.14.2020 - Thursday, February 13, 2020
- Crude Chart and Possible Direction & Trading Levels 2.13.2020 - Wednesday, February 12, 2020
About the author
Ilan Levy-Mayer has been a commodities broker for over 15 years, and holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Ilan is currently the Vice President and a Senior Broker at Cannon Trading Company . He is also a CTA of Levex Capital Management and his daily blog was voted the #1 Futures Blog from Trader's Planet.
His experience in the industry dates from the beginning of online trading, and he has also developed several trading systems over the years. In addition, Ilan has written several articles about trading methods and trading psychology, and has been quoted and published several times in SFO magazine, Futures, and Bloomberg. He has been invited to speak at the Chicago Board of Trade, a significant distinction.
Ilan specializes in analyzing the markets based on timing methods, proprietary technical indicators, using support and resistance levels and looking at multiple time frames.
Take a step in the right direction and contact me today, Toll-Free: 800-454-9572 or direct: +310-859-9572. You may also directly e-mail me, Send mail.
_____________________________________________________________
Disclaimer: This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell, but a current market view provided by Cannon Trading Inc. Any statement of facts here in contained are derived from sources believed to be reliable, but are not guaranteed as to accuracy, nor they purport to be complete. No responsibility is assumed with respect to any such statement or with respect to any expression of opinion herein contained. Readers are urged to exercise their own judgement in trading.