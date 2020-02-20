Play Turner’s Take Podcast Episode 219 If you are having trouble listening to the podcast, please click here for Turner’s Take Podcast episodes!

New Podcast

In this podcast we go over the rise in the US dollar, treasuries, and the stock market. We also talk about the rebound in energy prices. Finally we look at today’s Ag Forum announcements for estimated acres and new crop price estimates . Make sure you take a listen to the latest Turner’s Take Podcast!

If you are not a subscriber to Turner’s Take Newsletter then text the message TURNER to number 33-777. You will receive the newsletter and podcast notifications for free!

Ag Forum

Corn acres are estimated to be 94mm and soybeans 85mm. New crop all-wheat seedings are estimated at 45mm. With fairly normal weather we should have a large soybean crop and an even larger corn crop. Ag Secretary Purdue spoke at the event but was unable to provide details on expected Chinese demand. Phase One is expected to elevate US export demand from China.

We see the Ag markets continuing to trade in range. Corn and wheat have a bias lower while soybeans have more upside potential. Based on current field conditions and a forecast for a wetter spring, we could see a modest rally in the next couple of months. I like buying old crop on the dips and looking for short term nickel and dime gains. I like selling new crop on the rallies for longer term trades and hedges.

Anyone who has PowerPoint can see USDA Chief Economist Robert Johansson’s presentation by clicking here. Expected average prices and estimated acreage are in the tables below.

If you are not a subscriber to Turner’s Take Newsletter then text the message TURNER to number 33-777. You will receive the newsletter and podcast notifications for free!

About Turner’s Take Podcast and Newsletter

If you are having trouble listening to the podcast, please click here for Turner’s Take Podcast episodes!

Craig Turner – Commodity Futures Broker

Turner’s Take Ag Marketing: https://www.turnerstakeag.com

Turner’s Take Spec: https://www.turnerstake.com

Twitter: @Turners_Take

Contact Craig Turner

Subscribe to Turner’s Take Newsletter & Podcast Turner’s Take Newsletter & Podcast – Turner’s Take is a complimentary weekly market commentary newsletter that covers the Grain, Livestock and Energy futures spread markets using fundamental, technical and seasonal analysis.

Contact Daniels Trading

To open an account or request more information, contact us at (800) 800-3840 or info@danielstrading.com and mention Craig Turner.

Risk Disclosure This material is conveyed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. This material has been prepared by a Daniels Trading broker who provides research market commentary and trade recommendations as part of his or her solicitation for accounts and solicitation for trades; however, Daniels Trading does not maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Rule 1.71. Daniels Trading, its principals, brokers and employees may trade in derivatives for their own accounts or for the accounts of others. Due to various factors (such as risk tolerance, margin requirements, trading objectives, short term vs. long term strategies, technical vs. fundamental market analysis, and other factors) such trading may result in the initiation or liquidation of positions that are different from or contrary to the opinions and recommendations contained therein. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance. The risk of loss in trading futures contracts or commodity options can be substantial, and therefore investors should understand the risks involved in taking leveraged positions and must assume responsibility for the risks associated with such investments and for their results. Trade recommendations and profit/loss calculations may not include commissions and fees. Please consult your broker for details based on your trading arrangement and commission setup. You should carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial resources. You should read the "risk disclosure" webpage accessed at www.DanielsTrading.com at the bottom of the homepage. Daniels Trading is not affiliated with nor does it endorse any third-party trading system, newsletter or other similar service. Daniels Trading does not guarantee or verify any performance claims made by such systems or service.