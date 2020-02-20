Wheat - Just My Opinion



USDA suggests planted wheat acres in the US for 2020-21 at 45.0 million Weekly Wheat Export Sales old crop expected at 400-650 K T. new crop expected at 0-50 K T. Chgo wheat continues to trade inside of Tuesdays sharp rally. Todays USDA acreage projection I thought was a non-event. It will be interesting to see their demand ideas tomorrow morning considering the EUs winter wheat acreage is off noticeably from last season. The weather over the next couple of months will go far in determining the success or failure of our winter crop. Dont forget that US winter wheat acreage is at a decades low. The strength of US Dollar will continue to be a major stumbling block as it nears levels not seen for almost three years. Advertised basis levels for US interior wheat continue to run unchanged. This holds true for export values as well. Spreads in Chgo saw some noticeable easing. I will attribute this to long liquidation ahead of tomorrows option expiration as well as next weeks 1st notice day. If you notice I touted some of the spread strength in corn and beans due to short covering and now spread weakness in wheat due to long liquidation. Go look at the funds stance in these markets; theyre short soybeans and corn while being long wheat. The high in March Chgo wheat the other day was $5.70. That level correlates with the neckline of the topping formation made in mid to late January. Going forward it would not surprise me to see some sort of a new trading range develop as we watch how the winter crops develop not only in this country but abroad as well. March KC wheat is not as volatile when compared to the Chgo market. I can make a case that KC wheat is locked in a 45 cent trading range; roughly $4.45 on the downside and $4.90 on the upside (March). Daily Support & Resistance 2/21 March Chgo Wheat $5.50 - $5.70 March KC Wheat $4.65 - $4.82 The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must considerwhether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. LIKEJUST MY OPINION? GET MORE. Wheat, corn and soybeans covered daily and get first access when you subscribe toIFG Edge,our exclusive home for market commentary. Visit:https://www.ifgfutures.com/ifg-edge-overview/for a free 30-day trial; Includes our morning call, exclusive reports, and more. QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS REPORT OR THE MARKETS? Contact me!Tom Fritz, Agricultural Market Analyst at1.800.786.4475. Learn more about International Futures Group at www.ifgfutures.com



About the author Tom Fritz is a third generation commodity futures trader. His grandfather and his father were traders on the exchange. Tom began his career in 1971 with Tabor Grain which was later acquired by Archer Daniels Midland. Prior to co-founding IFG in 1994 Tom was the lead Chicago Board of Trade floor analyst for ADM. He produces Just My Opinion, a daily grain commentary that is well respected and viewed all over the world. Contributing author since 11/7/2017