Market Insights - 10yr Yields Smashed to 1.50%
Thursday, February 20, 2020
by John Caruso of RJO Futures
Stocks with an intraday reversal, and the 10yr Yield smashed back to 1.50% (sniffing the All Time Low of 1.36%) - SP500 and Nasdaq under pressure -0.83%, and -1.58% respectively.
What does this mean? The Nasdaq has packed on 2000 points!!! since the start of Q4 2019, when the Fed began it's Repo (Not QE LOL) activity. All the while Dollars, Bonds and Gold have held their 6 month+ bullish trend. What this tells me is the big institutional money has been camping out in cash, and safe-havens all the while still chasing performance via the SP500 and NASDAQ. Is this all about to change? Short answer is that I don't know, but based on market positoning, and our cycle analysis headed into Q2 2020, something is circulating.
Trade with the trend are words commonly echoed by professional traders. At what price does one sell in a bearish trending market and at what price does one buy in a bullish trending market? The Actionable Levels provided above is intended to help guide the timing mechanism of your trading process.
John began his career 15 yrs ago at Wilshire Quinn Capital, a Wealth Management Firm based out of Los Angeles, California. John first began to interpret different market strategies and ideas as an individual investor at the tail end of his college years. By 2004 he was opperating one of the largest retail books at Wilshire Quinn Capital. In 2006 John moved to Chicago based Lind-Waldock where he began to expand his knowledge and hone his trading skills in the futures industry. He joined RJO Futures in 2011.
John's focus is to identify and service the needs of each and every one of his clients and suggest investments based on those needs. John has a very unique way of interpreting markets, focusing on broader economic trends based on growth and inflation metrics. His technical study is also unique, which combines a proprietary market range calculation and charting trends across multiple durations.