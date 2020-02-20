Stocks with an intraday reversal, and the 10yr Yield smashed back to 1.50% (sniffing the All Time Low of 1.36%) - SP500 and Nasdaq under pressure -0.83%, and -1.58% respectively.

What does this mean? The Nasdaq has packed on 2000 points!!! since the start of Q4 2019, when the Fed began it's Repo (Not QE LOL) activity. All the while Dollars, Bonds and Gold have held their 6 month+ bullish trend. What this tells me is the big institutional money has been camping out in cash, and safe-havens all the while still chasing performance via the SP500 and NASDAQ. Is this all about to change? Short answer is that I don't know, but based on market positoning, and our cycle analysis headed into Q2 2020, something is circulating.

