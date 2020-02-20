Market Insights - Top End of the Russell 2000 Range Holds



From Earlier- Our system generated a "Sell" Signal in the US Small Cap Index (Russell 2000) this moring. Remains Bearish Trend within our quant model. We also generated a "Sell" in Crude Oil from the top of the daily range. You can sign up for a free trial below to get these trades in real-time along with our market insight letters. Trading Ranges Market Trend Range Low Range High SP500 Bullish 3323 3399 Nasdaq 100 Bullish 9362 9777 Russell 2000 Bearish 1667 1699 10yr Yield Bearish 1.49% 1.66% VIX Bullish 13.73 18.4 Oil Bearish 50.2 54.31 Gold Bullish 1580 1622 USD (Cash) Bullish 98.48 99.92 EUR/USD Bearish 108 109.67 USD/JPY Bullish 109.66 112.2





