Show Me the Money! The Corn & Ethanol Report 02/20/2020



We kickoff the day with Initial Jobless Claims and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index at 7:30 A.M., CB Leading Index MoM at 9:00 A.M., EIA Gas Storage at 9:30 A.M., EIA Energy Stocks at 10:00 A.M., 4 & 8-Week Bill Auction at 10:30 A.M., Fed Barkin Speech at 12;20 P.M, dairy Product sales and Milk Production 2:00 P.M. On the Corn front farmers and traders seem to be balking at stories that China will be lifting retaliatory duties on U.S. goods in an effort to get ahead of their economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus. I believe at the moment farmers are saying, ‘show me”, with no cancellations on orders which stopped the rally in its path and profit taking was abound. Exporters speaking anonymity have said China has a wish list of 696 American products which include Soybeans, pork, beef, wheat, crude oil, LNG, corn and Ethanol. In the overnight electronic session the March Corn is currently trading at 379 ¼ which is 1 ¼ of a cent lower. The trading range has been 381 ¼ to 379. Export Sales have been delayed until tomorrow due to the holiday and Friday February 28th is First Notice Day on March Grains. On the ethanol front the March contract posted a trade at 1.358 which is unchanged with 5 contracts traded in this liquidating market. The April contract posted no trades and settled at 1.374. The market is currently showing 2 bids @ 1.358 and 2 offers @ 1.376 with Open Interest at 266 contracts. On the Crude Oil front it is Last Trading Day on March Crude Oil. Last nights API Energy Stocks showed Crude Stocks +4.16 million barrels, Cushing +.421 mb, Gasoline Stocks -2.67 mb and Distillates down 2.63 mb which having the products supporting the market with already bullish news overall. The EIA Gas Storage comes out at 10:00 A.M. and we will wait and see if their numbers confirm last nights. In the overnight electronic session the April Crude Oil is currently trading at 5384 which is 35 points higher. The trading range has been 5409 to 5344. On the Natural Gas front we will have the EIA gas Storage at 9:30 A.m. and warmer temperatures forecasted for the weekend could pressure the market. In the overnight electronic session the March Natural Gas is currently trading at 1.945 which is 1 cent lower. The trading range has been 1.972 to 1.940. Have a Great Trading Day!

Dan Flynn





About the author Mr. Daniel Flynn is a trader and analyst with a strong background in the fundamental and technical analysis of Grain and Energy markets. He started his career in the summer of 1981 as a runner on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange floor, shortly after graduating from Leo High School in Chicago. He learned the futures and options business from the ground up and has proved his commitment and ability to the industry ever since. Dan's daily newsletter, The Corn & Ethanol Report, gives a unique insight and perspective into these market sectors, covering various global issues that are the driving force and backbone of the commodity markets. Dan is regularly interviewed by global media outlets on his insights and forecasts. Dan provides his customers with not only a thorough understanding of the markets and the issues surrounding them, but also how to approach daily risk management in the markets they trade. Contact Daniel Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at dflynn@pricegroup.com