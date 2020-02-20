rounded corner
U.S. Dollar at Highest Since May 2017
Thursday, February 20, 2020

by Alan Bush of ADM Investor Services

STOCK INDEX FUTURES

U.S. stock index futures are lower, as the coronavirus cases outside China increase.

Initial jobless claims increased 4,000 in the week ended February 15 to a seasonally adjusted 210,000. This matched the forecast of economists.

The economic activity in the manufacturing sector of the Philadelphia area expanded at a strong rate in February. The Philadelphia Federal Reserve manufacturing index jumped to 36.7 when 12.0 was anticipated. This reading is the highestsince February 2017.

The 9:00 central time January leading indicators index is expected to be up 0.3%.

My outlook remains unchanged in that stock index futures will end up higher in the first quarter.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The strong Philadelphia Federal Reserve manufacturing index propelled the U.S. dollar to its highest level since May 2017. Recent gains in the greenback are linked to the belief that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive in adding more accommodation to the banking system than other major central banks.

In the longer term, higher prices are likely for the U.S. dollar.

The euro currency fell to a new three-year low against the greenback.

The British pound is lower in spite of news that U.K. retail sales bounced back in January after weak results at the end of 2019.

Retail sales improved in January, increasing 0.9% from the previous month, which was stronger than expected by economists.

The Australian dollar fell to an 11-year low after a surprise increase in unemployment. Unemployment rose to 5.3% in January from 5.1% in December.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

Futures are higher due to flight to quality buying. Gains were limited by the strong Philadelphia Federal Reserve manufacturing index.

The minutes from the January 28-29 Federal Open Market Committee meeting were released yesterday afternoon.

Federal Reserve officials indicated growing optimism about the U.S. economy last month. However, this was before the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in China began to cloud prospects of firmer global economic growth in 2020.

Tom Barkin of the Federal Reserve will speak at 12:20.

Based on financial futures markets, currently there is a 74% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate at its September 16, 2020 policy meeting. Yesterday the probability was 72%.

SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE

March 20S&P 500

Support 3372.00 Resistance 3398.00

March 20 U.S. Dollar Index

Support 99.380 Resistance 99.850

March 20Euro Currency

Support 1.07850 Resistance 1.08400

March 20Japanese Yen

Support .89170 Resistance .90150

March 20Canadian Dollar

Support .75350 Resistance .75750

March 20Australian Dollar

Support .6607 Resistance .6703

March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds

Support 162^16 Resistance 163^30

April 20Gold

Support 1604.0 Resistance 1625.0

April 20 Crude Oil

Support 53.21 Resistance 54.55

March 20Copper

Support 2.5800 Resistance 2.6250

Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com. Thank you.


About the author

Alan Bush has been a commodity analyst since 1976 focusing on the fundamental and technical aspects of stock index, interest rate and foreign currency markets. He has authored several articles for Stocks Futures and Options magazine and produced the “Futures Tech Focus” program, which is a technically based market outlook.

Alan served on the faculty of Oakton College as instructor of a course entitled, “Principles of Technical Analysis.” He has been interviewed on many national television programs, appearing on the Nightly Business Report, CNBC, CNN Moneyline, Reuters Television and Web FN. In addition, he has been frequently quoted in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Bond Buyer and the Chicago Tribune and has been regularly interviewed on Chicago’s WMAQ radio business reports.

Alan can be reached at (312) 242-7911, or via email at alan.bush@admis.com.
