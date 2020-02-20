Quick Hits:

1. Stocks- a modest give back from yesterday afternoon's highs. I'd like to highlight the Russell 2000, holding our range high (again) at 1700 yesterday. We continue to hunt for "Sell" opportunities in the US Small Cap Index. The SP500 and Nasdaq remain pure momentum trades to the upside. China had a nice session with the Shanghai +1.84%. Yesterday's Producer Price Index can in "hot" +2.1% y/y vs 1.3% prior. Our call from Oct 2019 was that of "inflation accelerating", and now the data is reflecting that in the data releases. However, remember the data comes in on a 30 day lag, and from here through Q2 2020, we expect the inflation component of the economy to begin to decelerate once again. Recommended- Look for "selling" opportunity's in the US Small Cap stocks via the Russell 2000 at the top end of our trading range.



2. US Dollar- Continues to outperform and is showing no signs of slowing down this morning. One of our top "plays" in a Growth/Inflation slowing economic backdrop. Capital flight out of foreign currencies and repatriation dominate this trade. Recommended- We're buyers of the USD at the low end of our daily trading range likely well into Q2 2020.





3. Oil- Continues to recover, but remains largely "Bearish Trend" within our quantitative model. Oil is likely pricing in that the worst is likely behind us for the Coronavirus, and that demand will likely resume. We're conscious of the ideat that 49.31 maybe a solid floor for Oil prices in the long run, however, we'll continue to hunt for near-term selling opportunities at the top of our daily trading ranges, our quant signal suggests "bearish trend", and Energy largely remains an "underweight" with the current economic back drop of Growth/Inflation slowing into Q2 2020. Recommended- Look for "Selling" opportunitys at the top of our daily trading range (provided below).





4. Gold- who'll blink first, the US Dollar or Gold? Or maybe neither. The USD vs Gold trade has largely carried a positive correlation for over a year now. Both are acting as capital flight trades, and can clearly coexist in this current environment. The catalyst for a weaker dollar is the Federal Reserve. If the Fed is pushed into a postion of more monetary easing and additional stimulus measures via weaker stock and asset prices, then and only then will the USD begin is decline. This scenario would also be VERY BULLISH for Gold prices. Gold loves falling interest rates and dollar devaluation. We tend to think prices are overbought in the near-term and if you don't own any Gold assets, you're best off waiting for dips to accumulate. Recommended- Buy Gold at every "higher low" OR at the low end of our daily trading ranges provided below!





Bull Bear Line-Up

Bullish Gold GC Jan 8 2019 Commodities Utilities XLU July 5 2018 Equities 2yr Notes ZT July 5 2018 Fixed Income Futures 10yr Notes ZN July 5 2018 Fixed Income Futures 30yr Bonds ZB July 5 2018 Fixed Income Futures US Dollar DX Feb 3 2020 Currency Futures

Bearish Russell 2000 RTY Feb 5 2019 Equity Futures Interest Rates N/A July 5 2018 Fixed Income Commodities CRB Index Feb 3 2020 Commodity Futures Energy CL Feb 3 2020 Commodity Futures





Trading Ranges

Market Trend Range Low Range High SP500 Bullish 3323 3399 Nasdaq 100 Bullish 9362 9777 Russell 2000 Bearish 1667 1699 10yr Yield Bearish 1.49% 1.66% VIX Bullish 13.73 18.4 Oil Bearish 50.2 54.31 Gold Bullish 1580 1622 USD (Cash) Bullish 98.48 99.92 EUR/USD Bearish 108 109.67 USD/JPY Bullish 109.66 112.2





