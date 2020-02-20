|
Market Insights - Macro Rundown for Feb 20th
Thursday, February 20, 2020
by John Caruso of RJO Futures
|
Quick Hits:
1. Stocks- a modest give back from yesterday afternoon's highs. I'd like to highlight the Russell 2000, holding our range high (again) at 1700 yesterday. We continue to hunt for "Sell" opportunities in the US Small Cap Index. The SP500 and Nasdaq remain pure momentum trades to the upside. China had a nice session with the Shanghai +1.84%. Yesterday's Producer Price Index can in "hot" +2.1% y/y vs 1.3% prior. Our call from Oct 2019 was that of "inflation accelerating", and now the data is reflecting that in the data releases. However, remember the data comes in on a 30 day lag, and from here through Q2 2020, we expect the inflation component of the economy to begin to decelerate once again. Recommended- Look for "selling" opportunity's in the US Small Cap stocks via the Russell 2000 at the top end of our trading range.
2. US Dollar- Continues to outperform and is showing no signs of slowing down this morning. One of our top "plays" in a Growth/Inflation slowing economic backdrop. Capital flight out of foreign currencies and repatriation dominate this trade. Recommended- We're buyers of the USD at the low end of our daily trading range likely well into Q2 2020.
3. Oil- Continues to recover, but remains largely "Bearish Trend" within our quantitative model. Oil is likely pricing in that the worst is likely behind us for the Coronavirus, and that demand will likely resume. We're conscious of the ideat that 49.31 maybe a solid floor for Oil prices in the long run, however, we'll continue to hunt for near-term selling opportunities at the top of our daily trading ranges, our quant signal suggests "bearish trend", and Energy largely remains an "underweight" with the current economic back drop of Growth/Inflation slowing into Q2 2020. Recommended- Look for "Selling" opportunitys at the top of our daily trading range (provided below).
4. Gold- who'll blink first, the US Dollar or Gold? Or maybe neither. The USD vs Gold trade has largely carried a positive correlation for over a year now. Both are acting as capital flight trades, and can clearly coexist in this current environment. The catalyst for a weaker dollar is the Federal Reserve. If the Fed is pushed into a postion of more monetary easing and additional stimulus measures via weaker stock and asset prices, then and only then will the USD begin is decline. This scenario would also be VERY BULLISH for Gold prices. Gold loves falling interest rates and dollar devaluation. We tend to think prices are overbought in the near-term and if you don't own any Gold assets, you're best off waiting for dips to accumulate. Recommended- Buy Gold at every "higher low" OR at the low end of our daily trading ranges provided below!
Bull Bear Line-Up
|Bullish
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gold
|GC
|Jan 8 2019
|Commodities
|Utilities
|XLU
|July 5 2018
|Equities
|2yr Notes
|ZT
|July 5 2018
|Fixed Income Futures
|10yr Notes
|ZN
|July 5 2018
|Fixed Income Futures
|30yr Bonds
|ZB
|July 5 2018
|Fixed Income Futures
|US Dollar
|DX
|Feb 3 2020
|Currency Futures
|Bearish
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Russell 2000
|RTY
|Feb 5 2019
|Equity Futures
|Interest Rates
|N/A
|July 5 2018
|Fixed Income
|Commodities
|CRB Index
|Feb 3 2020
|Commodity Futures
|Energy
|CL
|Feb 3 2020
|Commodity Futures
Trading Ranges
|Market
|Trend
|Range Low
|Range High
|
|
|
|
|SP500
|Bullish
|3323
|3399
|Nasdaq 100
|Bullish
|9362
|9777
|Russell 2000
|Bearish
|1667
|1699
|10yr Yield
|Bearish
|1.49%
|1.66%
|VIX
|Bullish
|13.73
|18.4
|Oil
|Bearish
|50.2
|54.31
|Gold
|Bullish
|1580
|1622
|USD (Cash)
|Bullish
|98.48
|99.92
|EUR/USD
|Bearish
|108
|109.67
|USD/JPY
|Bullish
|109.66
|112.2
Sign up for our Daily Fundamental Market Insights and Emailed Trade Recommendations by selecting the Link Below:
https://rjofutures.rjobrien.com/trading-offers/trading-coach-insights/?cid=70144000001J1zYAAS
Trade with the trend are words commonly echoed by professional traders. At what price does one sell in a bearish trending market and at what price does one buy in a bullish trending market? The Actionable Levels provided above is intended to help guide the timing mechanism of your trading process.
John began his career 15 yrs ago at Wilshire Quinn Capital, a Wealth Management Firm based out of Los Angeles, California. John first began to interpret different market strategies and ideas as an individual investor at the tail end of his college years. By 2004 he was opperating one of the largest retail books at Wilshire Quinn Capital. In 2006 John moved to Chicago based Lind-Waldock where he began to expand his knowledge and hone his trading skills in the futures industry. He joined RJO Futures in 2011.
John's focus is to identify and service the needs of each and every one of his clients and suggest investments based on those needs. John has a very unique way of interpreting markets, focusing on broader economic trends based on growth and inflation metrics. His technical study is also unique, which combines a proprietary market range calculation and charting trends across multiple durations.