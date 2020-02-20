Get our FULL report emailed to you daily!

Corn (May)

Fundamentals : Corn futures gave back some ground yesterday as markets remain mostly range bound amid a slow news cycle. March option expiration may keep March futures pinned near the 380 handle, which is where a lot of the open interest is. The USDA is holding their annual outlook forum which starts today, we dont expect a lot of new substantive news to come of this. This mornings export sales report came in at 968,800 metric tons, 22% below last weeks number and 9% below the 4-week average.

Technicals : The range bound trade has kept our support and resistance levels intact. 380 -382 remains significant support, a break and close below here would likely take us to revisit the contract lows, 374 . Significant resistance comes in from 389 -393 , this pocket represents the top end of the recent range and the 50-day moving average. Its a big ask and we wouldnt hold our breath this week, but a breakout above that resistance pocket would likely spark a bigger short covering rally.

Bias: Bullish/Neutral

Previous Session Bias: Bullish/Neutral

Resistance: 389 -393 ***, 398 -398 ****

Support: 380 -382 ***, 374 ****

Soybeans (May)

Fundamentals : May soybean futures managed to recover early losses yesterday on what was largely a technical trade. Export sales this morning came in at 644,800 metric tons, 8% below last weeks number but 2% higher than the 4-week average. The USDA is holding their annual outlook forum which starts today, we dont expect a lot of new substantive news to come of this.

Technicals : The market has traded the $9.00 handle for 11 of the last 12 sessions. We are smack dab in the middle of our risk range which keeps our bias at Neutral. If we had to choose a side to favor for the next two sessions, it would be the buy-side, that being tied to tomorrows option expiration. 914-917 is significant resistance, this pocket represents a key retracement along with other previously important price points. 880-883 is the recent lows.

Bias : Neutral

Previous Session Bias: Neutral

Resistance: 914-917****, 928-930 ***

Pivot: 898 -900

Support: 890-890 ***, 880-883****

Chicago Wheat (May)

Fundamentals : Weekly export sales this morning came in at 643,100 metric tons, 90% higher than last week and 10% above the 4-week average.

Technicals : May wheat futures looked like they were going give back all the gains from the previous session but managed to claw back loses and close near the highs of the day. The market is mixed in the overnight/early morning trade. We have had a Bearish bias for the better part of the last month, though we still like the sell side, the recent price action has us a little more cautious in the near term.

Bias : Neutral/Bearish

Previous Session Bias: Bearish/Neutral

Resistance: 562 -564 ***, 571 -575**, 590 ****

Support: 537-541***, 520-525***

Kansas City Wheat (May)

Technicals : Kansas City wheat futures are seeing some follow through pressure after blasting off earlier in the week. From a risk/reward standpoint, this is a spot to give the buy-side a shot, so long as prices can defend 480-483 on a closing basis.

Bias: Neutral/Bullish

Previous Session Bias: Neutral

Resistance: 493 -497 ***, 507 -511 ****

Support: 480-483 ****, 465 -468 ***

Cotton (May)

Fundamentals : Weekly export sales this morning came in at 350,900rb, a marketing year high; up 6% from last week and 15% higher than the 4-week average.

Techncials : May cotton futures made a run higher but failed to breakout above resistance. 69.72-70.20 is a pivot area for us, until we see consecutive closes above here, we believe the bear camp has a slight advantage. Support comes in near 67.50, a break and close below there could accelerate the selling and take us back towards the low end of the range from December.

Resistance: 69.72-70.20***, 72.28-73.08***

Support: 67.30-67.66***, 64.88-65.15****

