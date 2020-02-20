Breakfast Report - Cocoa Sugar Coffee OJ

Actionable Trading Ideas that help you stay ahead of the markets





We have expanded by adding a fully institutionalized research department with actionable trading recommendations. Our recommendations are comprised of limited risk options strategies, to receive more information please register here:









If you are viewing this in Barchart, copy and paste the following link:



https://www.bluelinefutures.com/blfps-trade-alerts

Cocoa (May)

Fundamentals: Cocoa continues to come under pressure and has found itself at a critical trendline support level. This is a result of the declining Euro currency which should weigh in on future grinding numbers. This weaker data will show that demand is declining despite the declining production out of the Ivory Coast and Ghana.

Technicals: The swing target of 2950 seems to be fading away and the trend trader sell triggers of 2787 look like more of a reality. With an entry price of 2602 back on January 10th, the first level of support is at 2811 however keep an eye on the bottom line of the bull flag.

Bias: Neutral

Previous Session Bias: Neutral

Resistance: 2886***, 2935****

Pivot: 2787 Point traders would exit longs and head to sidelines

Support: 2787***, 2700****