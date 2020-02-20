Good Morningfrom Allendale, Inc. with the early morning commentary for February 20, 2020.

Grain marketsare lower as traders awaitthe latest in USDA numbers due out this morning. Hopes continue to increase that Chinese purchases of U.S. Ag good will be coming soon, while the "Party Line" indicates improvement in coronavirus concerns in China.

USDA's annual outlookforum kicks off this morning with the latest in estimates for the 2020/21 crop numbers. Analysts believe USDA will report corn planted acres at 93.6 million, soybeans 84.6 million, and wheat 44.9 million.

The U.S. Department of Agricultureon Thursday announced a goal for biofuels to make up 30% of U.S. transportation fuels by 2050, a move that could bolster an industry that has been otherwise battered by the Trump administration. (Reuters)

Production estimateshave corn at 15.111 billion bushels, soybeans 4.225 bb, and wheat 1.860 bb. Ending stocks are estimated at 2.443 bb of corn, .519 bb soybeans, and .829 bb wheat.

Rumors of Chinese interestinU.S. sorghum and soybeans floated around the market late yesterday. While most would like to believe the rumors are true, they'd like to see it confirmed.

Corn traderslook to ethanol production out this morning, which saw a setback on last weeks report which means we will see if it recovers or if a slowdown is the new trend to expect. Weekly export sales are delayed until tomorrow.

Russia Deputy Ag Ministersee the countrys wheat crop 3% to 5% higher than last years 73.5 million tonnes (which was the 2nd highest ever).

ProAgroestimates Ukraine's 2020 grain harvest could fall 3.19% to 72.673 million tonnes from last year's record 75.1 million tonnes. Of the2020 numbers, wheat harvest is seen falling by 7.31% to 26.234 million tonnes from 28.3 million tonnes in 2019.

Chinese leader Xi Jinpingis striking an increasingly confident note that the country can control the coronavirus outbreak and manage the economic and social fallout, as some Chinese health experts predict a peak in infections by the end of the month. (Washington Post)

There were no tradeson the weekly Fed Cattle Exchange yesterday. There were three lots for sale located in Kansas and Texas. Later in the day we began seeing light $120 trades in Texas. Last week, both Texas and Kansas traded at $119.

Average estimatesfor tomorrow's Cattle on Feed report are On Feed as of Feb 1 2.4% above last year, January placements 1.5% above last year, and January Marketings 0.7% above last year.

Allendale expects Cold Storageto show a 659 million pound total pork stock level for the end of January. Beef stocks are estimated at 492 million pounds.

China's sow herdincreased by 1.2% in January from December, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on Thursday, the fourth consecutive month in which its breeding herd number had increased.

Dressed beef valueswere lowerwith choice down .56 and select down 1.97. Feeder cattle index price was at 141.10. Pork cut-out values were down 1.00.