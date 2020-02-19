|
|
Elliott Wave View: NASDAQ (NQ_F) Continues Marching to All-Time High
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast
|
Short term Elliott wave view in NASDAQ (NQ_F) suggests the Index ended the cycle up from February 1, 2020 low in wave 1 at 9687.50 high. The index then corrected that cycle up in wave 2 as a zig-zag. Wave ((a)) of 2 ended at 9655.50 low. The bounce in wave ((b)) ended at 9669.25 high. It then resumed lower in wave ((c)) of 2, which ended at 9536.85 low. The index has since broken above wave 1 high and has resumed higher in wave 3. The internal subdivision is unfolding as a5 waves impulseElliott Wave structure.
Up from wave 2 low at 9536.85, Wave i of (i) ended at 9677.75 high. It then corrected in wave ii and ended at 9652.25 low. From there, wave iii rally ended at 9748.75 high and wave iv pullback ended at 9719.75 low. The index then resumed higher and ended wave v of (i) at 9763 high. Currently, the index is doing a pullback in wave (ii) to correct the cycle from February 18 low (9536.85). While above 9536.85 low, the dip is expected to continue finding support in 3,7, or 11 swings for further upside.
NASDAQ (NQ_F) 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart
Recent articles from this author
- Elliott Wave View: NASDAQ (NQ_F) Continues Marching to All-Time High - Wednesday, February 19, 2020
- BABA Found Byers At The Blue Box After Elliott Wave Zig Zag Pattern - Wednesday, February 19, 2020
- Elliott Wave View: PayPal (PYPL) Right Side Remains Bullish - Wednesday, February 19, 2020
- CADJPY Forecasting The Bounce From Blue Box Area - Wednesday, February 19, 2020
- $SLV Ishares Silver Trust Larger Cycles and Elliott Wave - Wednesday, February 19, 2020
About the author
Elliottwave-Forecast.com (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.
ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.