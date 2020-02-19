Lets check which stock could magnify S&Ps gains in case it rallies, and which stocks would be likely to decline the most if S&P plunges. Here are our stock picks for the Wednesday, February 19 Tuesday, February 25 period.

The Stock Pick Update for the Wednesday, February 11 - Tuesday, February 18, 2020 period resulted in a modest loss of 0.22%. The S&P 500 index has lost just 0.01% in the same period. So our stock picks were relatively slightly weaker than the broad stock market. However, our average long result was better than the broad stock markets gauge.

Our last weeks short stock picks werent profitable, as they worsened our overall result, but the stock market has entered a period of short-term uncertainty following recent rally. If stocks were in a more prolonged downward correction, being able to profit anyway, would be extremely valuable. Of course, its not the point of our Stock Pick Updates to forecast where the general stock market is likely to move, but rather to provide you with stocks that are likely to generate profits regardless of what the S&P does.

This means that our overall stock-picking performance can be summarized on the chart below. The assumptions are: starting with $100k, no leverage used. The data before Dec 24, 2019 comes from our internal tests and data after that can be verified by individual Stock Pick Updates posted on our website.

Below we include statistics and the details of our three recent updates:









Feb 18, 2020



Long Picks (Feb 11 open - Feb 18 close % change): PSX (-2.96%), DD (+1.00%), PNC (-2.96%), NRG (+2.83%), EXR (+3.66%)

Short Picks (Feb 11 open - Feb 18 close % change): NEE (+3.91%), PLD (+1.76%), AMD (+4.33%), PXD (-2.28%), DOW (-3.92%)

Average long result: +0.32%, average short result: -0.76%

Total profit (average): -0.22%







Feb 11, 2020



Long Picks (Feb 5 open - Feb 11 close % change): PSX (-0.11%), MS (+1.68%), DD (-1.09%), PEG (-1.98%), NTAP (+3.59%)

Short Picks (Feb 5 open - Feb 11 close % change): ETR (+1.93%), NOW (-2.72%), PEAK (+0.69%), HAL (-2.07%), STT (+0.91%)

Average long result: +0.42%, average short result: +0.29%

Total profit (average): +0.36%



Feb 4, 2020

Long Picks (Jan 29 open - Feb 4 close % change): SLB (-0.67%), VMC (+2.26%), WFC (-0.34%), CNP (+0.72%), CTSH (+0.94%)

Short Picks (Jan 29 open - Feb 4 close % change): ATO +0.78%), AAPL (-1.73%), PEAK (-0.11%), KMI (+0.28%, ex div. -$0.25), NEM (-0.16%)

Average long result: +0.58%, average short result: +0.19%

Total profit (average): +0.39%

The broad stock market has reached historically high levels recently. The breathtaking correction in December of 2018 was followed by the record-breaking comeback rally. The late October early November breakout led to another leg higher, as the S&P 500 index broke above 3,300 mark. But will the rally continue? If the market goes higher, which stocks are going to beat the index? And if it reverses down from here, which stocks are about to outperform on the short side?

We will provide stock trading ideas based on our in-depth technical and fundamental analysis, but since the main point of this publication is to provide the top 5 long and top 5 short candidates (our opinion, not an investment advice) for this week, we will focus solely on the technicals. The latter are simply more useful in case of short-term trades.

We will assume the following: the stocks will be bought or sold short on the opening of todays trading session (February 19) and sold or bought back on the closing of the next Tuesdays trading session (February 25).

First, we will take a look at the recent performance by sector. It may show us which sector is likely to perform best in the near future and which sector is likely to lag. Then, we will select our buy and sell stock picks.

There are eleven stock market sectors: Energy, Materials, Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Health Care, Financials, Technology, Communications Services, Utilities and Real Estate. They are further divided into industries, but we will just stick with these main sectors of the stock market.

We will analyze them and their relative performance by looking at the Select Sector SPDR ETFs.

Lets start with our first charts (charts courtesy of www.stockcharts.com).

Theres S&P 500s 30-minute chart along with market sector indicators for the past month. The S&P 500 index has gained 1.62% since January 17. The strongest sector was the Utilities XLU, as it gained 7.06%. The Real Estate XLRE gained 5.84% and the Technology XLK gained 5.29%.

On the other hand, the weakest sector was the Energy XLE, as it lost 9.06%. The Health Care XLV lost 0.89% and the Materials XLB lost 0.84%.

Based on the above, we decided to choose our stock picks for the next week. We will choose our top 3 long and top 3 short candidates using a contrarian approach, and top 2 long and top 2 short candidates using trend-following approach:

Contrarian approach (betting against the recent trend):

buys: 1 x Energy, 1 x Health Care, 1 x Materials

sells: 1 x Utilities, 1 x Real Estate, 1 x Technology

Trend-following approach:

buys: 1 x Utilities, 1 x Real Estate

sells: 1 x Energy, 1 x Health Care

Contrarian approach

Top 3 Buy Candidates

XEC Climarex Energy Co. - Energy

Declining wedge pattern - potential upward reversal

Technically oversold - short-term correction play

correction Potential resistance level of $42-44

BSX Boston Scientific Corp. - Health Care

The price remains above support level of $41.5-42.0

Potential breakout above month-long downward trend line

Potential resistance level of $43.5-44.5 (upside profit target level)

NUE Nucor Corp. - Materials

Potential breakout above declining wedge pattern

Positive technical divergences

The price bounces off support level of $47

Summing up, the above contrarian long stock picks are just a part of our whole Stock Pick Update. The Energy, Materials and Health Care sectors were the weakest since January 17. So that part of our ten long and short stock picks is meant to outperform in the coming days if the broad stock market acts in a different way than before.

Thank you.

Paul Rejczak

Stock Trading Strategist

Sunshine Profits - Effective Investments through Diligence and Care

* * * * *

Disclaimer

All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Paul Rejczak and Sunshine Profits' associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Paul Rejczak and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Rejczak is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Paul Rejczaks reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Paul Rejczak, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.