|
|
Silver Higher 4th Day In A Row
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
|
Silver Futures---Silver futures in the March contract is currently trading higher for the 4th consecutive session up another $0.12 at 18.27 an ounce continuing its bullish momentum as prices are right near a 6 week high. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 18.13 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss at 15.78 as an exit strategy as the volatility is starting to climb.
Fundamentally speaking news that China will boost stimulus measures to counter the negative economic effects from the China coronavirus is a bullish factor going forward. Silver prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend is to the upside as I am bullish the entire precious metal sector as it is higher across the board once again today as palladium prices are skyrocketing hitting another all-time high helping support silver.
In my opinion I believe prices are looking to test the contract high which was hit on September 24th at 18.94 in the coming days ahead so stay long as I see no reason to be short as there could be significant room to run to the upside.
TREND: HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID
VOLATILITY: INCREASING
If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com
TWITTER---@seeryfutures
FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER
Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com
If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.
Recent articles from this author
- Over Trading Is Dangerous ! - Wednesday, February 19, 2020
- Silver Higher 4th Day In A Row - Wednesday, February 19, 2020
- 10 Year Note Higher 3rd Day In A Row - Tuesday, February 18, 2020
- Here Is My Silver Recommendation - Tuesday, February 18, 2020
- I Remain Bearish Wheat Prices - Thursday, February 13, 2020
About the author
Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.
Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.