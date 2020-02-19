Hog Market: Special Email Alert!



Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite!

Call me at 406 -682 -5010

Ennis, Montana 59729 Follow me on twitter@commodityinsite As a heads up for those that read my earlier post today about, "Market Events and Livestock Comments. " I just sent the following Special Email Alert to those that subscribe to my newsletter Commodity Insite, to my brokerage clients and to those that recently purchased my book, Haunted By Markets. -----------------------------------------------------------------------

SPECIAL EMAIL ALERT! Exit long positions in April hogs at the market. The last is $66.90, up 140 points but it is also sharply off the high of the day. Since early January, when hog futures are 150 or more off their high with less than a few hours to trade the market has always sold off. Let's exit longs and buy the next hard break. The time is 11:54 a.m. Chicago. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- The lean hog index slipped $.12 this afternoon down to $55.54. That is the main reason I decided to broadcast the Special Email Alert above. Hog futures are a bit pricey compared to the oinker index. I remain bullish hogs but at current levels, prudence suggests going to bank by exiting long positions with April hogs at $67.00. The time now is 11:43 a.m. Chicago



This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of Midwest Market Solutions and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by Midwest Market Solutionss Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions.

DISTRIBUTION IN SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH PROHIBITION OR RESTRICTIONS. TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY AND SOLICITATIONS ARE PROHIBITED IN YOUR JURISDICTION WITHOUT REGISTRATION, THE MARKET COMMENTARY IN THIS COMMUNICATION SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A SOLICITATION.

The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies, is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that Midwest Market Solutions believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice.There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades.











Recent articles from this author Hog Market: Special Email Alert!

Market Events and Livestock Comments

Time To Embrace Bonds and Shun Stocks?

Midpoint of the February Break

Metal Comments for This Morning

About the author Jerry Welch has been in the futures industry since the late 1970's and is a true veteran of the markets. He has been quoted often in Wall Street Journal and is author of Commodity Insite, one of the longest commodity futures newspaper columns in history. His weekly column has been published each week since the mid 1980's and is one of the most recognized names in the world of commodities. Mr. Welch is also known widely as a, "so so" flyfisherman. His column is published by the Illinois Agri News in La Salle, Illinois, Cattle Today, in Fayette, Alabama as well as Consensus, in Kansas City, Kansas. He can be contacted at 406.682.5010 for a view of his, "twice a day" market column that includes price forecasts and trading suggestions.