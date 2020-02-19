Cotton Prices Ready to Rise on Fundamentals



May 20 cotton making gains on indication for stronger demand and lower supply. Reports indicate cotton is one of the many goods China is waiving tariffs on which will likely inspire increased purchases as they are the worlds largest importer of this commodity. According to the Hightower Report: The National Cotton Council has projected US 2020/21 cotton planted area at 13 million acres, down from 13.74 million in 2019/20. They also suggested that using the 5-year average yield with this acreage estimate the ending stocks should come in near 4.5 million bales for the upcoming year vs 5.4 million this year and 4.85 million last year. Both supply and demand in this market are supportive of rising prices and we are quickly approaching resistance on the charts. If May 20 cotton can close above 70.00 Id consider it a very bullish signal. My analysis suggests this market has the potential to make solid gains and could be a great bullish opportunity.



