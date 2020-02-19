Market Events and Livestock Comments



Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite!

Ennis, Montana 59729 Follow me on twitter@commodityinsite Below are a few livestock comments posted earlier today in my twice a day newsletter, Commodity Insite .

livestock complex All critter contracts posted gains yesterday. Feeder cattle rose 82 points with the live market picking up 60 to 27 points for February and April futures. The oinkers posted gains of 120 to 37 points for April and June. Cattle were well bid off the opening into the close but hogs were 2 sided and moved, up and down about 500 points before settlement. It was a good day for the critters!

In the case of cattle, futures have rallied sharply the past few days due to fund buying. Cash cattle prices have not led the rally. Certainly, the funds have the power to push futures higher yet regardless of cash. But with the slaughter rate 2,000 head higher than expected yesterday and boxed beef down $1.13 with cash unchanged at $119 or so, the odds are great that front cattle are about as high as they are going to go. Grains are sloppy today but most other commodity markets are holding up well. It remains to be seen if the critters can rally again today or follow the lead of grains and flash red. My lean is that cattle can fall from here but hogs hold up in hopes of China buying pork. But understand that at some point, China may also need beef. In fact if they don't I will be surprised. We shall see as only time will tell. --------------------------------------------------------------------------

This morning as I type furiously away, feeder cattle futures are 35 to 45 points higher but the live market is unchanged at best for both spot month February and April. The oinkers on the other hand are on the plus by 160 to 175 points for April and June futures and trading at levels not seen in over 3 weeks. For now, though the day is young, hogs rule and cattle drool.

There are 3 events hovering over the commodity markets that will not go away anytime soon. Any one of those events have the power to alter the landscape dramatically regarding prices and market trends. In my weekly newspaper column, Commodity Insite I have been touching upon those market altering events.

There is no substitute for timely and accurate information.

The time now is 9:03 a.m. Chicago



