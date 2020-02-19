U.S. Dollar at New Three Year High



February 19, 2020 STOCK INDEX FUTURES U.S. stock index futures are higher, as data showed a slowing in the spread of the coronavirus in China, while traders are waiting for the latest thinking from the Federal Reserve. The minutes from the January 29 Federal Open Market Committee meeting will be released at 1:00 central time. The producer price index, which is a measure of the prices businesses receive for their goods and services, was up a seasonally adjusted 0.5% in January from a month earlier. Economists had expected prices to rise 0.1%. The producer price index, excluding the often-volatile food and energy categories, was also up 0.5% when a gain .0.1% was anticipated. Housing starts in January were 1.567 million when economists estimated 1.420 million. Building permits for new construction hit a 13-year high to of 1.551 million when economists estimated 1.453 million permits. My outlook remains unchanged in that stock index futures will end up higher in the first quarter. CURRENCY FUTURES The U.S. dollar advanced to its highest level since June 2017. Recent gains in the greenback are linked to the belief that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive in adding more accommodation to the banking system than other major central banks. In the longer term, higher prices are likely for the U.S. dollar, which remains my minority opinion. The euro currency fell to a new three-year low against the U.S. dollar, after a report showed construction output in the euro area fell 3.1% in December compared to the previous month. On an annual basis, the euro zone's construction production dropped 3.7% in December. The British pound is lower in spite of news that U.K. house prices increased by 2.2% in the year to December 2019, which is up from 1.7% in November 2019. In addition, there was little support from news that U.K. consumer inflation accelerated to a six-month high in January, which supporting hopes that the Bank of England will keep interest rates unchanged in the near term. Data from the Office for National Statistics showed inflation increased to 1.8% in January from 1.3% in December. Economists had expected a 1.6% rise. The Canadian dollar is higher after a report showed i nflation in Canada, as measured by theconsumer price index , in January rose to 2.4% from 2.2% in December on a yearly basis. The median expectation was 2.3%. INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES Futures are lower due to flight to quality long liquidation in light of reports of the slowing in the spread of the coronavirus in China. Federal Reserve speakers today at Neel Kashkari at 10:45, Robert Kaplan at 12:30 and Tom Barkin at 3:30. Based on financial futures markets, currently there is a 72% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate at its September 16, 2020 policy meeting. Yesterday the probability was 72%. SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE March 20S&P 500 Support 3368.00 Resistance 3391.00 March 20 U.S. Dollar Index Support 99.200 Resistance 99.550 March 20Euro Currency Support 1.08000 Resistance 1.08300 March 20Japanese Yen Support .90310 Resistance .91220 March 20Canadian Dollar Support .75370 Resistance .75770 March 20Australian Dollar Support .6675 Resistance .6718 March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds Support 162^16 Resistance 163^16 April 20Gold Support 1600.0 Resistance 1617.0 April 20 Crude Oil Support 52.05 Resistance 53.63 March 20Copper Support 2.5950 Resistance 2.6300 Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you.

Futures and options trading involve significant risk of loss and may not be suitable for everyone. Therefore, carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. The information and comments contained herein is provided by ADMIS and in no way should be construed to be information provided by Archer Daniels Midland Company. The author of this report did not have a financial interest in any of the contracts discussed in this report at the time the report was prepared. The information provided is designed to assist in your analysis and evaluation of the futures and options markets. However, any decisions you may make to buy, sell or hold a futures or options position on such research are entirely your own and not in any way deemed to be endorsed by or attributed to ADMIS. Copyright ADM Investor Services, Inc.



About the author Alan Bush has been a commodity analyst since 1976 focusing on the fundamental and technical aspects of stock index, interest rate and foreign currency markets. He has authored several articles for Stocks Futures and Options magazine and produced the “Futures Tech Focus” program, which is a technically based market outlook. Alan served on the faculty of Oakton College as instructor of a course entitled, “Principles of Technical Analysis.” He has been interviewed on many national television programs, appearing on the Nightly Business Report, CNBC, CNN Moneyline, Reuters Television and Web FN. In addition, he has been frequently quoted in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Bond Buyer and the Chicago Tribune and has been regularly interviewed on Chicago’s WMAQ radio business reports. Alan can be reached at (312) 242-7911, or via email at alan.bush@admis.com.