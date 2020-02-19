|
Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast Strong Upside Momentum Could Challenge $1.992 $2.040
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
by FX Empire of FX Empire
Natural gas futures are trading slightly lower early Wednesday, but remain within striking distance of a pair of minor tops at $1.979 and $1.986 as well as a key technical retracement zone that could determine whether the market spikes to the upside, or retests recent lows.
The market gapped higher on Tuesday after a long-holiday weekend after weather models showed cold potentially returning late-February/early March. The rally stalled, however, after cash prices tanked as traders bet the potential cold blast will be short-lived, or more of a cold snap.
At 11:22 GMT,April natural gasis trading $1.959, down $0.012 or -0.61%.
Natural Gas Intelligence (NGI) reported that NatGasWeather said both the Global Forecast Systems (GFS) and European models lost around 10 heating degree days (HDD) or more Thursday night, but the midday GFS flipped back colder by gaining back those losses and more. The European model also added back demand, gaining 7 HDDs in Friday afternoons run.
Read the full article:
https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/natural-gas-price-fundamental-daily-forecast-strong-upside-momentum-could-challenge-1-992-2-040-634357
