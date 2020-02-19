Market Insights - Macro Rundown for Feb 19th



The Top Down....

Stocks -Playing with the AThs in the SP500 and Nasdaq this morning. The news as of late has largely been bearish as the "guide down" game has begun. AAPL has lowered revenue forecasts going forward as did Walmart miss on EPS and Rev projections and guided lower. Coronavirus as well as a significantly stronger USD is likely to weigh on earnings/profits going forward. However, none of that matters until, well, the market says it matters. This is a momentum market and trading price action is the only way forward, until it isn't. Look for buying opportunities from lower in the SP500 and Nasdaq, however we do like looking at the short side of the Russell 2000 for a trade until further notice. Recommended: Look for entries lower in SP500 and Nasdaq as both remain BULLISH trend, while looking for Sell opportunities in the Russell 2000 Small Cap Index as it remains BEARISH trend.

Oil - Despite what many believe, we still think Oil is a "Sell" until further notice. We'll be looking for selling opportunities very soon in Oil, for another retest of the multi-month lows (49.31) before it can regain bullish momentum deeper into 2020. Recommended: Stay Bearish until momentum turns up and economic backdrop improves.

Gold - You just gotta own it. Gold is still largely underowned on Wall Street as investors and traders remained blinded by ATHs in Equities. We like Gold from lower prices as it registers vverbought, but remains Bullish trend on a 6 month or greater basis. Recommended: If you don't own it, be patient and step in from under 1600.

Bull/Bear Line-up Bullish Gold GC Jan 8 2019 Commodities Utilities XLU July 5 2018 Equities 2yr Notes ZT July 5 2018 Fixed Income Futures 10yr Notes ZN July 5 2018 Fixed Income Futures 30yr Bonds ZB July 5 2018 Fixed Income Futures US Dollar DX Feb 3 2020 Currency Futures Bearish Russell 2000 RTY Feb 5 2019 Equity Futures Interest Rates N/A July 5 2018 Fixed Income Commodities CRB Index Feb 3 2020 Commodity Futures Energy CL Feb 3 2020 Commodity Futures ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proprietary Range Analysis Market Trend Range Low Range High SP500 Bullish 3320 3399 Nasdaq 100 Bullish 9326 9704 Russell 2000 Bearish 1667 1700 10yr Yield Bearish 1.48% 1.66% VIX Bullish 13.73 18.49 Oil Bearish 49.74 53.31 Gold Bullish 1576 1616 USD (Cash) Bullish 98.38 99.52 EUR/USD Bearish 108 109.67 USD/JPY Bullish 108.48 110.58

Trade with the trend are words commonly echoed by professional traders. At what price does one sell in a bearish trending market and at what price does one buy in a bullish trending market? The Actionable Levels provided above is intended to help guide the timing mechanism of your trading process.



About the author John began his career 15 yrs ago at Wilshire Quinn Capital, a Wealth Management Firm based out of Los Angeles, California. John first began to interpret different market strategies and ideas as an individual investor at the tail end of his college years. By 2004 he was opperating one of the largest retail books at Wilshire Quinn Capital. In 2006 John moved to Chicago based Lind-Waldock where he began to expand his knowledge and hone his trading skills in the futures industry. He joined RJO Futures in 2011. John's focus is to identify and service the needs of each and every one of his clients and suggest investments based on those needs. John has a very unique way of interpreting markets, focusing on broader economic trends based on growth and inflation metrics. His technical study is also unique, which combines a proprietary market range calculation and charting trends across multiple durations. Contact Info: John Caruso Senior Market Strategist jcaruso@rjofutures.com 312-373-5286 Twitter: @JCarusoRJO