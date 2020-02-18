Filling Out My Short Soybean Oil Position



Soybean Oil broke support from the uptrend line in late January and has since rallied back to the break. However, this rally has apparently stalled making for an excellent chance to add to my short spread positions going into seasonal weakness. The Soybean Oil (U20-F21) calendar spread has hypothetically profited in all 15 of the last 15 years when sold on 2/19 and bought on 7/30. The average profit to draw-down ratio is strong at 120% while the average best profit is over 3 times that average worst loss. On Wednesday, I will be selling the Soybean Oil (U20-F21) calendar spread at a limit of ($0.55).



About the author Darren Carlat is the Managing Director of SpreadEdge Capital, LLC and is responsible for all aspects of the company's operations including market research, trading, customer satisfaction, and operations management.

In 1986, he started a 32-year career in various increasing capacities with Frito-Lay, Inc., a large snack food producer and distributor that is a division of PepsiCo Inc.. Prior to his retirement in early 2018, Darren served as an Executive in Supply Chain Operations in the company’s headquarters in Plano, Tx.

For decades, Darren has been developing, programming, and testing a wide variety of trading systems. In 2010, he finished initial development efforts on a seasonal spread trading strategy which he has continually refined, enhanced and improved. This trading system has been used for his own trading activities and is the basis of all the programs described. In 2014, he founded SpreadEdge Capital, LLC, registered SpreadEdge Capital as a Commodity Trading Advisor, and began to offer the trading program to the public. He is now dedicated to this effort full time and remains as the largest investor in the Diversified program.

Darren can be reached at (214) 636-3133, or via email at Darren@SpreadEdgeCapital.com