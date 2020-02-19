First Notice Date (FND) VS. Last Trade Date (LTD)



Below are the CMEs definitions. First Notice Date: The first date that users will get notified that they have been assigned a delivery. Last Trade Date: The date on which the contract will cease trading. However, when it comes to trading these two dates need to be considered especially if the product youre trading has a deliverable settlement.

An instrument that is deliverable has a First Notice Date that comes prior to the Last Trade Date. To avoid delivery (or liquidation), traders tend to roll their contracts to the next front-month or exit their positions at a minimum of two business days prior to the First Notice Date (FND).

When trading cash-settled instruments, you will typically want to roll or exit positions prior to theLast Trade Date (LTD). Many times, traders begin rolling to the next front-month (or closing positions) as volume and open interest dissipates as the Last Trade Date approaches knowing that trading will cease on that contract. Positions that are held into the Last Trade Date will be settled on that days settlement price.

If you are unsure of how to look these dates up or have any questions, please contactBen@thetafutures.comor call 1-424-257-8290 for assistance. Definition Source: https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/about-listings.html Glossary: https://www.cmegroup.com/education/glossary.html



About the author Benjamin Wong, CMT is founder and principal of Theta Futures. Theta Futures is a personalized commodities and futures broker that offers a wide variety of services ranging from futures, options, risk management, to automated trading solutions. Benjamin has more than 10 years experience in the financial industry. Prior to establishing Theta Futures, Benjamin has held roles at an independent broker with a focus on foreign exchange, worked on an execution & risk desk for a leading FCM located in the Chicago Board of Trade, and served as a Regulatory Analyst for FINRA analyzing CBOE market making & options trading activity. In addition to his practical experience, Benjamin has achieved the Chartered Market Technician (CMT) designation and a bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Massachusetts Lowell.