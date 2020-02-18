The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Wednesday, February 19, 2020



INDICES

Close %

Change

3x1

7x5 Minor

Trend Major

Trend Trend Reading S&P 500 - Mar ESH0 3369.25 − 0.35 3373.61 3357.67 Neutral Dow Jones - Mar YMH0 29211 − 0.63 29354 29263 Bearish Nasdaq - Mar NQH0 9636.00 + 0.04 9611.81 9540.75 Bullish Russell 2000 - Mar RTYH0 1683.20 − 0.23 1687.67 1678.87 Neutral INTEREST RATES US T-Bond - Mar ZBH0 163-05 + 0.46 162-14 162-12 Bullish US T-Note - Mar TYH0 131-07 + 0.17 130-31 131-00 Bullish CURRENCIES US Dollar Index - Mar DXH0 99.333 + 0.33 99.076 98.852 Bullish Australian Dollar - Mar ADH0 0.6690 − 0.36 0.6715 0.6713 Bearish British Pound - Mar BPH0 1.3010 − 0.25 1.3031 1.3003 Neutral Canadian Dollar - Mar CDH0 0.7546 0.00 0.7544 0.7534 Bullish EuroFX - Mar ECH0 1.0812 − 0.44 1.0855 1.0895 Bearish Japanese Yen - Mar JYH0 0.9114 − 0.10 0.9119 0.9117 Bearish Swiss Franc - Mar SFH0 1.0192 − 0.13 1.0219 1.0232 Bearish LIVESTOCK Feeder Cattle - Mar FCH0 139.300 + 0.56 137.753 137.450 Bullish Live Cattle - Apr LCJ0 120.600 + 0.23 119.569 119.383 Bullish Lean Hogs - Apr LHJ0 65.500 + 1.87 64.342 64.492 Bullish GRAINS Corn - Mar CH0 383^0 + 1.39 380^0 379^2 Bullish Wheat - Mar WH0 566^6 + 4.42 550^4 547^2 Bullish Soybeans - Mar SH0 892^2 − 0.17 894^2 890^4 Neutral Soybean Meal - Mar SMH0 292.2 + 0.38 291.5 291.4 Bullish Soybean Oil - Mar BOH0 30.48 − 0.29 30.65 30.75 Bearish ENERGY Crude Oil - Apr CLJ0 52.29 − 0.06 51.91 51.50 Bullish Heating Oil - Mar HOH0 1.6724 − 1.52 1.6823 1.6701 Neutral Natural Gas - Mar NGH0 1.981 + 7.84 1.871 1.820 Bullish METALS Gold - Apr GCJ0 1603.6 + 1.08 1585.9 1579.7 Bullish Silver - Mar SIH0 18.150 + 2.35 17.770 17.665 Bullish Copper - Mar HGH0 2.6040 + 0.17 2.6061 2.5890 Neutral FOODS & FIBER Orange Juice - Mar OJH0 98.70 − 0.45 98.77 97.85 Neutral Sugar - Mar SBH0 15.28 + 1.46 15.23 15.28 Neutral Cocoa - Mar CCH0 2900 − 0.14 2931 2927 Bearish Coffee - May KCK0 108.85 − 2.25 108.20 107.68 Bullish Cotton - May CTK0 68.87 + 0.67 68.76 68.62 Bullish

