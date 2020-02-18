|
10 Year Note Higher 3rd Day In A Row
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
10 Year Note Futures---The 10 year note is currently trading higher for the 3rd consecutive trading session up by another 7 ticks at 131/07 continuing its bullish momentum on concerns about the Coronavirus spreading in China therefor hurting the Chinese economy.
The U.S stock market down is down about .5% today as money flows are exiting the equity market and entering the bond sector as prices are still trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend remains higher, however volatility is relatively low at the current time as we are just grinding higher on a weekly basis.
The yield on the 10-year note currently stands at 1.57% as I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 129/18 level and if you took that trade the stop loss stands at 130/07, however in Thursday's trade stop loss will be raised to the 130/16 level as the chart structure is outstanding at the current time. In my opinion I believe prices are looking to test the February 3rd high of 131/28 in the coming days ahead as this market is headline-driven.
TREND: HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT
VOLATILITY: AVERAGE
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options.
About the author
Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.
Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.