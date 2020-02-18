10 Year Note Futures---The 10 year note is currently trading higher for the 3rd consecutive trading session up by another 7 ticks at 131/07 continuing its bullish momentum on concerns about the Coronavirus spreading in China therefor hurting the Chinese economy.

The U.S stock market down is down about .5% today as money flows are exiting the equity market and entering the bond sector as prices are still trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend remains higher, however volatility is relatively low at the current time as we are just grinding higher on a weekly basis.

The yield on the 10-year note currently stands at 1.57% as I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 129/18 level and if you took that trade the stop loss stands at 130/07, however in Thursday's trade stop loss will be raised to the 130/16 level as the chart structure is outstanding at the current time. In my opinion I believe prices are looking to test the February 3rd high of 131/28 in the coming days ahead as this market is headline-driven.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

