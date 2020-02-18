|
|
Here Is My Silver Recommendation
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
|
Silver Futures---Silver futures in the March contract is sharply higher starting the week off on a positive note up $0.40 or 2.26% at 18.14 an ounce as I'm now recommending a bullish position while placing the stop loss at 17.28 as the risk is around $1,700 on 2 mini contracts plus slippage & commission.
Silver prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average telling you that the trend is to the upside as prices have broken out of a 5 week tight consolidation pattern as the entire precious metal sector looks to move higher in my opinion.
The Coronavirus is sticking its ugly head in China once again as that is sending major concerns about a global slowdown as money flows are exiting the U.S stock market and into the precious metal sector as I still believe silver prices will be trading above the $20 level in the coming weeks ahead so play this to the upside while making sure that you risk 2% of your account balance on any given trade.
TREND: HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID
VOLATILITY: INCREASING
If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com
TWITTER---@seeryfutures
FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER
Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com
If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.
Recent articles from this author
- Here Is My Silver Recommendation - Tuesday, February 18, 2020
- I Remain Bearish Wheat Prices - Thursday, February 13, 2020
- How Low Are Cattle Prices Going ? - Thursday, February 13, 2020
- Looking To Sell Rice - Tuesday, February 11, 2020
- The Melt Down In Cattle Continues - Tuesday, February 11, 2020
About the author
Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.
Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.