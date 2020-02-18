Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite!

On my twitter account yesterday, not long after the Dow opened for night trade I posted the following;

"If Dow futures close under 29,300 tonight, my work suggests it is quite bearish moving forward. Quite bearish.

The last as I type furiously way is 29,313, down about 82 points. Gulp!"

And this is what I posted in the afternoon comments of my twice a day newsletter, Commodity Insite in the Financial section.

financial markets

Those holding long bonds and short Dow futures on my trading suggestion should not allow that trade to turn into a bummer. Do not take a loss on the trade. Move stops down to whatever level makes you comfortable. For the sake of this newsletter, I will allow the trade to run further before suggesting a stop. But for now, I will nurse the trade in hopes it has the legs to run further.

As I type furiously away, Dow futures are 259 points lower at 29,136 with bond futures on the plus by 1 full point and a tick and trading at 163,14. A close here or lower for the Dow or here and higher for bonds could easily lead to more of the same tomorrow. Try to hold shorts in stocks and long positions in bonds into tomorrow.

Here is what I suggested in my twice a day newsletter, Commodity Insite;

open suggested trades for 2020:

**Suggested long March T-bonds 162.13-with suggested short in March Dow e-mini 29,341 Feb. 11. Hold.

And below are all the suggestions I offered this calendar year for stocks and bonds.

Suggested Closed trades for 2020

**Suggested exiting short E-mini-Dow Jones 28,509-suggested exiting long March T-bonds 158.09 Jan. 6, placed Dec. 24 155.25 vs. 28,512.

** Suggested exiting (1) short March E-mini Dow Jones 29,240 Jan. 16, sold Jan. 15, 29,091.

**Suggested exiting short March E-mini 29,300 Feb. 7. Suggested short 29,340 Feb. 6.

Obviously, based on previous suggestions and current suggestions I favor shorts in stocks, the Dow in particular and favor long positions in T-bonds. Currently, my newsletter is long March T-bonds from 162.13 with the last being 163.12. My newsletter is also short Dow E-mini futures at the same time from 29,341 with a last of 29,134.

The time has arrived to shun stocks and embrace bonds. The time has arrived.

In recent days, I have also offered specific trading suggestions for grains, livestock and the metal markets. The news overnight was quite bullish for those markets and hopefully moving forward, things will move in my favor. If you wish to know about my twice a day newsletter drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com. Or, call me at 406 682 5010.

The time now is 11:17 a.m. Chicago

