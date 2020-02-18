China Set For Farm Purchase Early March. The Corn & Ethanol Report 02/18/2020



We kickoff the day with N.Y. Empire State manufacturing Index at 7:30 A.M., NAHB Housing Market Index at 9:00 A.M., Export Inspections at 10:00 A.M., 3&6-Month Bill Auction at 10:30 A.M.,NOPA crush at 11:00 A.M., Fed Kashkari Speech at 1:00 P.M., U.S. Overall Net Capital Flows, Foreign Bond Investment and Net Long-Term Tic flows at 3:00 P.M. News in the early going is that China is considering Ag purchases in early March which has gotten some excitement back in the market. In the overnight electronic session the March Corn is currently trading at 379 ¾ which is 2 cents higher. The trading range has been 382 to 378. On the Ethanol front there were no trades posted in the overnight electronic session. The March contract settled at 1.358 and is currently showing 1 bid @ 1.364 and 2 offers @ 1.380 with Open Interest dropping to 263 contracts. Have a Great Trading Day!

Dan Flynn



About the author

Mr. Daniel Flynn is a trader and analyst with a strong background in the fundamental and technical analysis of Grain and Energy markets.

He started his career in the summer of 1981 as a runner on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange floor, shortly after graduating from Leo High School in Chicago. He learned the futures and options business from the ground up and has proved his commitment and ability to the industry ever since.

Dan's daily newsletter, The Corn & Ethanol Report, gives a unique insight and perspective into these market sectors, covering various global issues that are the driving force and backbone of the commodity markets. Dan is regularly interviewed by global media outlets on his insights and forecasts.

Dan provides his customers with not only a thorough understanding of the markets and the issues surrounding them, but also how to approach daily risk management in the markets they trade.

Contact Daniel Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at dflynn@pricegroup.com