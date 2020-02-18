February 18, 2020

STOCK INDEX FUTURES

U.S. stock index futures are lower, as traders remain focused on the coronavirus breakout.

The Empire State Manufacturing Survey, which is compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, showed business grew in New York in February. The Empire State manufacturing index hit its highest level in nine months at 12.9 when 4 was expected.

The 9:00 central time February housing market index is anticipated to be 75.

My outlook remains unchanged in that stock index futures will end up higher in the first quarter.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The U.S. dollar advanced to a new four month high.

Recent gains in the greenback are linked to the belief that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive in adding more accommodation to the banking system than other major central banks.

In the longer term, higher prices are likely for the U.S. dollar, which remains my minority opinion.

The euro currency fell to a new three year low against the U.S. dollar, after the ZEW economic research institute said a measure of economic expectations declined to 8.7 in February from 26.7 in January. The outcome was worse than economists' forecast of 21.0.

A joint document adopted by E.U. finance ministers said the euro zone needs to be ready to ramp up fiscal spending to battle the economic downturn.

The Japanese yen is lower after yesterdays release of gross domestic product numbers, which showed Japans economy contracted at fastest rate in six years in the December quarter.

Japans gross domestic product shrank an annualized 6.3%, which is much faster than the median forecast for a 3.7% drop.

The Canadian dollar is lower after a report showed manufacturing sales in Canada for December were down 0.7%, which compares to the estimate of a 0.7% gain.

The Australian dollar is lower after the Reserve Bank of Australia warned the coronavirus outbreak is a material risk to the outlook for the economy. The coronavirus was a new source of uncertainty, according to todays release of the minutes of the RBA's February 4 policy meeting.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

Futures are higher due to flight to quality buying.

In addition, futures are being supported by the belief that central banks around the world are coming under pressure to be more accommodative in an attempt to stem the negative consequences of the coronavirus on the global economy.

Neel Kashkari of the Federal Reserve will speak at 1:00.

Based on financial futures markets, currently there is a 72% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate at its September 16, 2020 policy meeting. On Friday the probability was 69%.

SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE

March 20S&P 500

Support 3359.00 Resistance 3394.00

March 20 U.S. Dollar Index

Support 99.000 Resistance 99.450

March 20Euro Currency

Support 1.08000 Resistance 1.08730

March 20Japanese Yen

Support .91020 Resistance .91350

March 20Canadian Dollar

Support .75280 Resistance .75640

March 20Australian Dollar

Support .6670 Resistance .6742

March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds

Support 162^0 Resistance 163^20

April 20Gold

Support 1578.0 Resistance 1600.0

March 20 Crude Oil

Support 50.75 Resistance 52.55

March 20Copper

Support 2.5900 Resistance 2.6350

Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you.





Would you like to open an account with us? Go to our interactive New Account application at Open An Account . It is fast, saves on postage and its green.