Market Insights - Macro Rundown for Feb 18th
Tuesday, February 18, 2020

by John Caruso of RJO Futures

Top Headlines over the Weekend...

*Coronavirus continues to spread with the death toll north of 2000 people

*Japan GDP -6.3% q/q !!!

*Apple warns of missing Q2 revenue forecasts

*Walmart EPS and Revenue falls short of expectations

*US stock futures open soft on Sunday night with the Dow Jones -180pts at one point.

*The US Dollar continues to plow higher with the Cash market at 99.40 and showing no sign of letting up.

-The USD strength is a reflection of a "Cash" position. Demand for USDs comes amid uncertain times about the state of global economic conditions. Believe it or not, we do see a slowdown in both the US and Chinese economies in the 1st half of 2020. It's also our call that the Federal Reserve signaling to the market that they are "on hold" in terms of further interest rate cuts and repo's, that they are TOO TIGHT for market conditions going forward. The number one catalyst for the USD to move lower is a Dovish Fed, and the number 1 catalyst for the Fed to move to "Dovish" is a correction in the US Equity space of consequence.

*Oil trades lower (-2.0%) on USDstrength and stock market weakness

*Gold/Silver trading higher despite the strength in the USD - A very powerful sign for Gold and Silver prices. Gold realizes that the Fed will eventually have to pivot "Dovish" and breakdown the strength in the USD. Gold investors (and Bond investors for that matter) are front running that trade this moring.

*10yr Yields are crashing again to 1.55% - nothing short of crisis levels for bond yields and expressing an "inflation slowing" set-up.

- We come into this morning Long of Silver/Long of Treasury's/Short the Russell 2000/Long British Pounds

Stay on the good side. Trade alongside the 6 month trend using these figures as your guide.

Market

Trend

Range Low

Range High

SP500

Bullish

3318

3409

Nasdaq 100

Bullish

9321

9702

Russell 2000

Bearish

1668

1700

10yr Yield

Bearish

1.47%

1.66%

VIX

Bullish

13.95

18.57

Oil

Bearish

49.68

52.37

Gold

Bullish

1554

1595

USD (Cash)

Bullish

98.26

99.42

EUR/USD

Bearish

108

109.67

USD/JPY

Neutral

108.48

110.43

Trade with the trend are words commonly echoed by professional traders. At what price does one sell in a bearish trending market and at what price does one buy in a bullish trending market? The Actionable Levels provided above is intended to help guide the timing mechanism of your trading process.



