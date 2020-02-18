|
|
AUDUSD Broader Bias Remains Lower Long Term
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
by Mohammed Isah of FXTechstrategy.com
|
AUDUSD Broader Bias Remains Lower Long Term.
AUDUSD looks to extend further lower on its bearishness as it retains its long term weakness. On the downside, support comes in at the 1.6661 level. A cut through here will turn focus to the 0.6600 level and then the 0.6550 level. A violation will set the stage for a retarget of the 0.6500 level. Its daily RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting further weakness. Conversely, resistance lies at the 0.6700 level where a breach will aim at the 0.6750 level. Below here will open the door for a run at the 0.6800 level and then the 0.6850 level. On the whole, AUDUSD faces further downside threats short term.
Recent articles from this author
- AUDUSD Broader Bias Remains Lower Long Term - Tuesday, February 18, 2020
- EURUSD Declines Further Lower On Bearishness - Sunday, February 16, 2020
- EURGBP Eyes Move Towards 0.8275 Support Zone - Thursday, February 13, 2020
- EURGBP Faces Further Consolidation Threats - Tuesday, February 11, 2020
- USDCHF Looks To Extend Upside Pressure, Eyes The 0.9766 Area - Wednesday, February 05, 2020
About the author
Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXTechstrategy.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.
He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXTechstrategy.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.comAt FXTechstrategy.com he writes daily and weekly technical commentaries on currencies and commodities which are offered to its clients. He provides full coverage of the forex market with specific daily focus on 7 currencies (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and USDCAD) and the Dollar Index utilizing various technical tools and strategies. He also covers the commodities market twice in a week focusing on in-depth technical developments in GOLD, CRUDE OIL, SILVER, CORN, WHEAT and CRB Index.
Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxtechstrategy.com.