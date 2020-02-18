AUDUSD Broader Bias Remains Lower Long Term



AUDUSD looks to extend further lower on its bearishness as it retains its long term weakness. On the downside, support comes in at the 1.6661 level. A cut through here will turn focus to the 0.6600 level and then the 0.6550 level. A violation will set the stage for a retarget of the 0.6500 level. Its daily RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting further weakness. Conversely, resistance lies at the 0.6700 level where a breach will aim at the 0.6750 level. Below here will open the door for a run at the 0.6800 level and then the 0.6850 level. On the whole, AUDUSD faces further downside threats short term.



About the author

Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXTechstrategy.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.

He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXTechstrategy.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.com

Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxtechstrategy.com.