NZDUSD is in a clear, bearish pattern down from 0.674 high, now trading in the second part of an impulse. We labelled waves 1-2 and 3 already completed, so latest recovery from the 0.6377 lows can be only a wave 4 correction within the trend, which can face resistance/bearish reversal at the 0.650 region, also region of the former wave iv of one lesser degree, and region where Fibonacci ratio of 38.2 can react as a turning point.

NZDUSD, 4h