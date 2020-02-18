Litecoin
Litecoin fell by 1.63% on Monday. Following on from a 2.68% decline on Sunday, Litecoin ended the day at $73.43.
A bearish start to the day saw Litecoin slide from an early morning intraday high $75.47 to a late morning intraday low $68.58.
Steering clear of the first major support level at $67.72, Litecoin found support through the 2ndhalf of the day.
Litecoin briefly recovered to $74 levels before sliding back to close out the day at $73 levels.
At the time of writing, Litecoin was up by 1.12% to $74.25. A mixed start to the day saw Litecoin fall to an early morning low $72.15 before rising to a high $74.70.
Litecoin left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.
For the day ahead
Litecoin would need to move back through to $75 levels to support a run the first major resistance level at $76.41.
Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Litecoin to breakout from Mondays high $75.47.
Barring a broad-based crypto rally, the first major resistance level would likely limit any upside.
Failure to break back through to $75 levels could see Litecoin fall back into the red.
A fall back through sub-$72.50 levels would bring the first major support level at $69.52 into play.
Barring another crypto sell-off, however, Litecoin should steer clear of sub-$68 levels on the day.
Looking at the Technical Indicators
Major Support Level: $69.52
Major Resistance Level: $76.41
23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $62
38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $78
62% FIB Retracement Level: $104
For the full article:
https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/litecoin-stellars-lumen-and-trons-trx-daily-analysis-18-02-20-633940