Litecoin

Litecoin fell by 1.63% on Monday. Following on from a 2.68% decline on Sunday, Litecoin ended the day at $73.43.

A bearish start to the day saw Litecoin slide from an early morning intraday high $75.47 to a late morning intraday low $68.58.

Steering clear of the first major support level at $67.72, Litecoin found support through the 2ndhalf of the day.

Litecoin briefly recovered to $74 levels before sliding back to close out the day at $73 levels.

At the time of writing, Litecoin was up by 1.12% to $74.25. A mixed start to the day saw Litecoin fall to an early morning low $72.15 before rising to a high $74.70.

Litecoin left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.