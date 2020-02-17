After sorting out some of the Stock charts during the weekend, I stumbled upon LIC Housing Finance. The Price Behaviour caught my attention, as theres a serious tug of war going on between bulls and bears. In thelower time framesuch as 15 Min, 30 Min and 1h, it may seem like Stock prices are moving in a downtrend but a precise observation on 1D chart reveals adifferent type of Price Action. Take a look at this analysis.

Price Action Trading Analysis on 1D Chart

Its obvious to notice that Stock prices are actually trading in aRange / SidewaysMarket Condition. A deeper look at the Price Action that occurred in the Range reveals some interesting scenarios.

First and foremost, there are clear indications of possible algorithmic trading behavior going on in the stock. We can witness multiple rejections and prominentfalse breakswhich are likely a result ofMean Reversion systems.

Another interesting factor is notice how buyers made multiple attempts to push the prices higher but couldnt make it. Take look at the Absorption Breakout pattern Prices bounced back sharply after touching the intermediatesupport at 415.00but couldnt follow through. Its a good reflection of how Buyers defended the support zone but somehow failed to sustain the momentum.

All these observations show that tug of war between Bulls and Bears might continue even further and Stock prices could become more volatile as a result. To put it simply, overall its a two directional Market sentiment.Price Action Tradersshould keep their eyes on theSupport zone at 360.00as its an important decision point that could decide the future course of action.

