|
|
Elliott Wave View: EURUSD Can Bounce Soon
Monday, February 17, 2020
by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast
|
Short term Elliott wave view in EURUSD suggests the cycle from December 31, 2019 high is unfolding as an impulse wave. Down from December 31, wave (1) ended at 1.0991 low and the bounce in wave (2) ended at 1.1097 high. The pair continues to the downside and wave (3) is still in progress. Wave 1 of (3) ended at 1.1034 low. The bounce in wave 2 ended at 1.1066 high. From there, pair resumed lower in wave 3 towards 1.0890 low. Wave 4 bounce ended at 1.0926 high. The final wave 5 of (3) remains in progress with internal subdivision of an impulse.
Wave ((i)) of 5 ended at 1.0863 low and the bounce in wave ((ii)) ended at 1.0889 high. From there, it extended lower in wave ((iii)) and ended at 1.0826 low. Wave ((iv)) then ended at 1.0861 high. The pair is extending lower in wave ((v)) of 5 right now and can see a few more push lower to end wave (3). After that, a 3 waves bounce in wave (4) can be seen. However, as far as the pivot at 1.1097 high stays intact, expect the bounce in 3,7, or 11 swing to fail and sellers to appear for more downside.
EURUSD 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart
Recent articles from this author
- Elliott Wave View: EURUSD Can Bounce Soon - Monday, February 17, 2020
- Singapore Dollar (SGD) Plunges as Central Bank Signals Easing - Friday, February 14, 2020
- Elliott Wave View: Bitcoin Next Short Term Support Area - Thursday, February 13, 2020
- Elliott Wave View: Bank of America (BAC) Approaching Short Term Support - Wednesday, February 12, 2020
- IYR Forecasting The Rally & Buying The Dips At The Blue Box - Wednesday, February 12, 2020
About the author
Elliottwave-Forecast.com (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.
ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.