Nasdaq100 (NQ) Testing 3 Month Plus Uptrend Resistance



Join the world's largest asset manager and 2 of the world's 5 largest (and 4 of the 10 largest) hedge funds by AUM as daily readers of Tradable Patterns' technical analysis. Since becoming available on Bloomberg, Refinitiv and FACTSET, readers have included every single one of the global top 10 investment banks. If you represent an institutional investor or potential distribution partner, write toinfo@tradablepatterns.comto request Bloomberg, Refinitiv and Factset readership reports. Also seen on Interactive Brokers, Amazon, Liquid (Quoine), EXMO, SuperCryptoNews, Alphien and Zerohedge,Tradable Patterns (https://tradablepatterns.com)provides daily technical analysis on a subset of three CME/ICE futures (commodities, equity indices), spot FX markets, which it considers worth monitoring for the day/week for trend reversal or continuation, along with a separate weekly technical and fundamental analysis newsletter on Bitcoin (BTCUSD), Ethereum (ETHUSD) and Ripple (XRPUSD). For less experienced traders, tutorials and workshops are offered online and throughout Southeast Asia. The Nasdaq100 (NQ) is breaking a 2 week or so uptrend support (on the 4hr chart) in today's Asia morning, and appears to have been rejected at upchannel resistance (on the 4hr and daily chart). Although NQ just formed a record high yesterday, bulls should not become overly complacent and rule out a deeper slide in the next few weeks towards the 4hr and daily chart upchannel support... Click hereto read the full analysis of this market as well as on S&P500, Silver Nasdaq100 (NQ) Weekly/Daily/4hr Sample of Content (below) Available to Free Members (published Dec 18, 2019) Today's Top 3 Trades, Crypto Weekly Outlook and all other Tradable Patterns content do not constitute an advisory and do not make recommendations, but can supplement your own analysis. Please do your own due diligence ahead of any trades.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Before the launch of Tradable Patterns , Darren Chu, CFA, served as IntercontinentalExchange | NYSE Liffe's country manager for Australia, India, and the UAE between July 2010 and January 2014, expanding his role to look after Liffe business development in APAC ex-Japan/Korea until his departure mid April 2014. His primary remit was developing relationships with Liffe clients, prospects and partners in the buyside (traditional and alternative asset managers), proprietary trading (high frequency algo as well as manual, point and click traders), bank, broker (institutional and retail), commodity trader and ISV community. Key futures and options promoted included European/London rate benchmarks such as the Euribor, Short Sterling, Gilts, London/European index futures including the FTSE and CAC, London soft commodities (Robusta Coffee, Cocoa, White Sugar), Paris (MATIF) markets (Milling Wheat, Rapeseed), and NYSE Liffe US markets with the MSCI EM, MSCI EAFE, gold/silver, Eurodollar, US Treasury and GCF Repo futures being the focus.

Previously, Darren was with the TMX Group | Montreal Exchange for 4 years, marketing Canadian futures and options across North America, London, Singapore and Hong Kong. Darren also launched and managed CMC Markets Canada's Chinese marketing and sales team, along with educational offering. On the academic trail, Darren has been a frequent guest speaker at Canadian universities as well as an author of content for 3 derivatives courses offered by Canadian Securities Institute and mandatory for licensing of Canadian derivatives industry professionals.

Darren can be reached at +65 8118 8840 or via email at darrenchu@tradablepatterns.com.

contributing author since 11/21/2017