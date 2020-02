Hi trader again,

sugar is in a three-wave rise; A-B-C and can now be at probable resistance/reversal area here at 16.0 zone. Ideally a new drop in a minor five-wave manner will follow from the highs, which would suggest a temporary turn lower.

We have a 7-DAY TRIAL Offer at https://ew-forecast.com/. Check it out! You can subscribe to FX (1 euro) or the Crypto market (2 euro).

SUGAR, daily