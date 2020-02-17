Hello traders,

EURGBP made a recovery from the 0.827 area, which we labelled it as a higher degree wave 4 correction, and which resulted in a triangle. We can see that price completed its correction at the 0.850 level, from where strong drop started developing. This drop can be part of a wave 5, which can target the 0.820/0.808 region with its five-wave structure.

That said, be aware of temporary pullbacks within a fifth wave.

We have a 7-DAY TRIAL Offer at https://ew-forecast.com/. Check it out! You can subscribe to FX (1 euro) or the Crypto market (2 euro).

EURGBP, 4h