Below is a chapter entitled, Midpoint of the February Break from my book, Haunted By Markets. I penned the chapter on February 18, 2011, 9 years ago . I decided to post it here on Inside Futures because January, 2020 was likely the most bearish January in history for commodities per se. And this February, for the first time in 9 years has shown unusual weakness as well. Hope you enjoy it!

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

February 18, 2011:

Midpoint of the February Break

A month ago, I penned a column entitled, The February Break and The Loss of Confidence. As we are now at the halfway point of February, one of the most pivotal months of the year for commodities, it seems an appropriate time to review my thoughts and forecasts put forth in that article.

I wrote: If I had to select a time frame when the commodity markets would decline and carve out another important base or low from which to launch a new rally it would be sometime in the month of February. The weakness surfacing in the second month of the year for hard assets is so well known, anticipated and feared, it has been given a name. It is called, The February Break.

The irony of a February Break is that prices not only succumb to the laws of gravity, but once the lows are in place, values tend to reverse course quickly and violently. In other words, there is indeed a strong tendency for the commodity markets to do a nose dive in February. But once the panic selling runs its course, prices turn higher and rally into the late May, mid-June period.

Unfortunately, history offers no clues as to when the February Break is over. Some years, the weakness did not end until late month. In other years, a bottom was not carved out until mid-month. There have been times when the break ended early in the month. What is known for certain about a February Break is that it does happen. When it ends remains unclear.

Though February has another few weeks to run, there has already been a significant decline with several commodity markets. Copper, for instance, dropped sharply in value the past week, posting a one month low. The sell-off unfolded over a course of but a few days, but it was also the most severe setback for the metal since early January.

Live cattle and feeder cattle prices also slipped to a one month low this week. Once the selling dried up, however, both markets reversed course, and as if on a mission, rose promptly to new all-time historic highs. The cattle market is again one of the most bullish ag-markets anywhere on the globe. Lending support to cattle prices even more are export sales of U.S. beef which continue to run far above year ago levels. A widely respected research firm claims one out of every 10 cattle slaughtered is exported!

Those bullish cattle have the February Break to thank for being presented with such a low risk buying opportunity. And just maybe, in another few weeks, the same will be said about the copper market as well. Only time will tell!

The crude oil and natural gas markets were also hit hard this month because it is well known that the February Break has no favorites. Crude oil fell to a 10 week low, while natural gas prices slipped to a four month low. Similar to copper and cattle, energy prices easily succumbed to the laws of gravity in the second month of the year.

History shows the grain complex to be the most vulnerable of all commodity markets when the infamous February Break rears its ugly head. Like clockwork, grain prices headed south early in the month with a break so steep that soybean prices dropped nearly $1 a bushel, wheat prices slipped almost 80 cents and corn dropped 32 cents a bushel. The sell-off was most severe since November of last year.

But those convinced that grain prices were vulnerable to a sell-off in February and possessing enough self-confidence to buy the hard break were rewarded. The panic selling ran its course at mid-week and prices reversed upward with such vigor that corn actually established new, contract highs. And if the past is any guide to the future, the grain complex is now likely to trend upward into the late May, midJune period since the February Break seems to have come and gone.

Unfortunately, there is no saying with certainty when the unusual weakness that surfaces in February has truly ended. It looks to me as if it has ended. But the month has another two weeks to go and another bout of selling cannot be ruled out.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

