Apple warns due to coronavirus. German ZEW for February misses expectations.



ANALYSIS USDCAD Global markets are trading with a risk-off tone after the coronavirus forced Apple to issue a revenue warning for its current quarter. According to the Financial Times, the worlds most valuable technology company said that it had assumed that work would return to normal in China after the new year holiday that ended on February 10. Instead, it said it was experiencing a slower return to normal conditions than we had anticipated. Morehere. Economic fears emanating from the coronavirus outbreak also showed up in todays February ZEW survey out of Germany, with both the Current Conditions and Economic Sentiment indexes missing expectations. If we combine this with last nights RBA Minutes, which referred to the virus as a material near-term risk to the economic outlook, we have the recipe for this morning's defensive tone. Global equities, oil prices, the Chinese yuan and commodity currencies are all trading lower while traders flock to bonds, gold and the yen. USDCAD regained the 1.3240s support level after dipping below it in quiet holiday trade yesterday and we now have a market that is challenging chart resistance in the 1.3260s. The leveraged funds at CME reduced their net short USDCAD position during the week ending February 11, according to CFTC data released late Friday afternoon. Todays dosage of economic reality is coming as a wake-up call to global investors who continue to buy into the belief thatChinese authorities have the coronavirus under control. Chinas National Health Commission continued to celebrate the declining trend ofnew coronavirus cases outside of Hubei province, which today dropped below 100 for the first time. This comes as over 150 million Chinese citizens now face restrictions on how often they can leave their homes. Moreherefrom the New York Times. A couple of 2ndtier economic data points released at 8:30amET have just given USDCAD a boost above the 1.3260s; a NY close above which would open the door for a re-test of the 1.3300 level in our opinion. Canadian Manufacturing Sales for December missed expectations (-0.7% MoM vs +0.5%) and the NY Fed Manufacturing survey beat consensus estimates (12.9 vs 5.0). This week's North American calendar features the Canadian CPI report for January tomorrow and the Canadian Retail Sales reportfor December on Thursday. There will be lots of Fed-speak as well but Fed member comments havent been moving markets all that much of late. USDCAD DAILY USDCAD HOURLY MAR CRUDE OIL DAILY EURUSD The bear trend in euro/dollar keeps intensify and we think todays weak German ZEW survey got the selling re-started again in Europe. The Current Conditions index fell to -15.7 vs -10.3 expected and -5.4 previously. What is more, the forward looking Economic Sentiment index collapsed to just 8.7 vs 21.5 expected and 26.7 previously. This mornings better than expected NY Fed Manufacturing survey is now adding a little insult to injury as EURUSD now scrambles to findchart support in the 1.0790s. The leveraged funds at CME rushed back into short EURUSD positions for the 3rdweek in a row during the week ending February 11. We think the fact that theres no end in sight to Europes economic woes, and the fact that the ECB doesnt know what to do about it, is the key negative fundamental driver for the market here. If we add the US relative outperformance on the economic front and the Euros new status as a funding currency of late, we think even asset managers are struggling to find reasons to own EUR here. We see mild trend-line extension support for EURUSD in the 1.0720-40s, but no serioussupport on the charts until the 1.0550-1.0600 area! Buyers have to show up today or else. EURUSD HOURLY APRIL GOLD DAILY GBPUSD Sterling is outperforming on its own merits again this morning, with todays bounce coming from a better than expected UK December employment report and news that the governments budget will be released on March 11 as scheduled. The UK reported +180k new jobs created versus +145k expected, and while wage growth came in slightly less than expected (+2.9% YoY for the last 3 months vs +3.0%), the unemployment claimant count increased by just 5.5k vs 14.9k in the previous month. Moreherefrom the BBC. The market regained chart support in the 1.2980s after the UK employment report was released and it vaulted up to resistance in the 1.3040s after new finance minister Rushi Sunaks confirmed the March 11 budget date. GBPUSD has since pulled back and we thinkthis mornings better than expected NY Fed Manufacturing survey is partly to blame. The UK will report its January CPI data tomorrow, its January Retail Sales data on Thursday, and its flash February PMI data on Friday. The leveraged funds added to their net long GBPUSD position for the 1sttime in over a month during the week ending February 11. The confidence from the speculative community is rather telling here as it comes despite a return to a clear uptrend for GBPUSD. We think a NY close above the 1.3070-80s is necessary to confirm that. GBPUSD DAILY GBPUSD HOURLY EURGBP DAILY AUDUSD The Aussie took a hit on the release of the RBA Minutes last night and we think this is because some of the headlines showed a bit more of a focus on coronavirus risks when compared to the press release following the Reserve Bank of Australias latest interest rate decision. This was the key one in our opinion:RBA MINUTES: CORONAVIRUS A "MATERIAL" RISK TO OUTLOOK FOR CHINA ECONOMY, AND THUS AUSTRALIA The news saw AUDUSD fall below chart support in the 0.6690-0.6700 zone, but some broad USD selling is now emerging following President Trumps tweet thread titledTHE UNITED STATES IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS. Australia reports its Q4 Wage Price Index tonight at 7:30pmET (+0.5% QoQ expected) and its January employment report tomorrow night. Over 3lbnAUD in options will be expiring over Wed/Thurs this week at the 0.6700 strike, which is huge size for the Australian dollar. AUDUSD DAILY AUDUSD HOURLY USDCNH DAILY USDJPY Dollar/yen dipped towards the bottom end of its 109.60-110.00 range overnight amidst the Apple-initiated risk-off move, but it's getting a bump higher now following this mornings tweets from President Trump about wanting to make it EASY for foreign counties to do business with the USA. Were not sure that a few tweets like this are enough to get everyones mind of the looming economic impacts of the conoravirus outbreak, but it seems to be working for now. Over 3.2blnUSD in options will be expiring tomorrow and Thursday around the 110.00 strike, which we think could make USDJPY price action quite uneventful before the global flash PMIs for February are released on Friday. The leveraged funds at CME started liquidated USDJPY shorts and re-commenced building long positions during the week ending February 11. USDJPY HOURLY US 10YR BUND YIELD DAILY Charts: Reuters Eikon

Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Contact us or call EBC's trading desk directly at 1-888-729-9716. About Exchange Bank of Canada

Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: www.ebcfx.com

Disclaimer:All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.This publication has been prepared by Exchange Bank of Canada for informational and marketing purposes only. Opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are our own as of the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The information and opinions contained herein have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness and neither the information nor the forecast shall be taken as a representation for which Exchange Bank of Canada, its affiliates or any of their employees incur any responsibility. Neither Exchange Bank of Canada nor its affiliates accept any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this information. This publication is not, and is not constructed as, an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any of the currencies referred to herein, nor shall this publication be construed as an opinion as to whether you should enter into any swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. The general transaction, financial, educational and market information contained herein is not intended to be, and does not constitute, a recommendation of a swap or trading strategy involving a swap within the meaning of U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Regulation 23.434 and Appendix A thereto. This material is not intended to be individually tailored to your needs or characteristics and should not be viewed as a "call to action" or suggestion that you enter into a swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. You should note that the manner in which you implement any of the strategies set out in this publication may expose you to significant risk and you should carefully consider your ability to bear such risks through consultation with your own independent financial, legal, accounting, tax and other professional advisors. All Exchange Bank of Canada products and services are subject to the terms of applicable agreements and local regulations. This publication and all information, opinions and conclusions contained in it are protected by copyright. This information may not be reproduced in whole or in part, or referred to in any manner whatsoever nor may the information, opinions and conclusions contained in it be referred to without the prior express written consent of Exchange Bank of Canada.



Recent articles from this author Apple warns due to coronavirus. German ZEW for February misses expectations.

Markets hopeful that Thursday's coronavirus spike in China was a "one-off" event

Hawkish rate hold from RBNZ + more coronavirus optimism leads risk sentiment higher again

Slower rate of coronavirus infection today helps risk sentiment overnight

China slowly returning back to work, but markets yet not convinced worst of virus is behind us

About the author Erik works with corporations and institutions to help them better navigate the currency markets. His desk provides fast, transparent, and low cost trade execution; up to the minute fundamental and technical market analysis; custom strategy development; and post-trade services -- all in an effort to add value to your firm’s bottom line. Erik has been trading currencies professionally and independently for more than 12 years. Prior to leading the trading desk at EBC, Erik was in charge of managing the foreign exchange risk for one of Canada’s largest independent broker-dealers. Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Email: erik.bregar@ebcfx.com Phone: 888-729-9716 Contributing author since 09/25/17