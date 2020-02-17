rounded corner
USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis Strengthens Over 109.688, Weakens Under 109.634
Monday, February 17, 2020

by FX Empire of FX Empire

The Dollar/Yen is trading higher on Monday on light volume due to a U.S. bank holiday. The market is being underpinned by a mixed stock market performance in Asia and advancing markets in Europe. Both moves suggests a slight increase in demand for higher-yielding assets. The U.S. Treasury markets are closed so Dollar/Yen traders are getting no guidance from the direction of Treasury yields.

At 10:18 GMT, theUSD/JPYis trading 109.877, up 0.093 or +0.09%.

Earlier in the session, Japans Cabinet Office data revealed the Japanese economy shrunk at an annualized pace of 6.3% in the three months that ended in December. Analysts in a Reuters poll were predicting an annual decline of 3.7%. On-quarter, GDP fell 1.6%.

