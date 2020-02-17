|
|
USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis Strengthens Over 109.688, Weakens Under 109.634
Monday, February 17, 2020
by FX Empire of FX Empire
|
The Dollar/Yen is trading higher on Monday on light volume due to a U.S. bank holiday. The market is being underpinned by a mixed stock market performance in Asia and advancing markets in Europe. Both moves suggests a slight increase in demand for higher-yielding assets. The U.S. Treasury markets are closed so Dollar/Yen traders are getting no guidance from the direction of Treasury yields.
At 10:18 GMT, theUSD/JPYis trading 109.877, up 0.093 or +0.09%.
Earlier in the session, Japans Cabinet Office data revealed the Japanese economy shrunk at an annualized pace of 6.3% in the three months that ended in December. Analysts in a Reuters poll were predicting an annual decline of 3.7%. On-quarter, GDP fell 1.6%.
Read the full article:
Recent articles from this author
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis Strengthens Over 109.688, Weakens Under 109.634 - Monday, February 17, 2020
- Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast - Wednesday, February 12, 2020
- Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast - Tuesday, February 11, 2020
- British Pound in Holding Pattern Ahead of GDP Releases - Tuesday, February 11, 2020
- A Plague On The Market, Or a Buying Opportunity? - Monday, February 10, 2020
About the author
FX Empire was founded in 2011 and since then has established itself as one of the leading financial portals, offering news, forecasts and analyses for traders, novice and expert alike, available in 21languages.
FX Empire provides traders with breaking market news, latest forecasts, our expert team of financial authors and analysts publishes news, fundamental and technical analysis, opinion articles as well as educational articles.
Our fields of expertise are Currencies, Gold, Silver, Natural gas and Oil.
FX Empire offers in-depth information, charts, tools, and streaming news of the financial markets. Covering thousands of financial instruments, including stocks, currency pairs, commodities, indices, ETFs and Crypto.