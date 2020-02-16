Actionable Trading Ideas that help you stay ahead of the markets Cocoa (May) Fundamentals: The market still leans on a positive tilt with weather supportive in the Ivory Coast. The declining level of volume has been the catalyst of profit taking for traders on the long side. The market has done a good job isolating itself from Coronavirus demand destruction. Technicals: Swing target of 2950, trend traders have been long since January 10th with price of 2602 and with substantial open equity they should be moving stops higher. The market has many bull flags that recently worked out. I do not want to see this market lose momentum and turn into that November - December trading style. Bias: Bullish/Neutral Previous Session Bias: Bullish Resistance: 2921***, 2950**** Pivot: 2787 Point traders would exit longs and head to sidelines Support: 2850***, 2820**** We have expanded by adding a fully institutionalized research department with actionable trading recommendations. Our recommendations are comprised of limited risk options strategies, to receive more information please register here:

GET TRADE ALERTS!

If you are viewing this in Barchart, copy and paste the following link:

https://www.bluelinefutures.com/blfps-trade-alerts