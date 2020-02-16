We could not post trade ideas this past week and will be out for another couple of weeks due to travel commitments within our organization. Today we will cover metals for you and these trade ideas are valid for the week ahead.
Gold & Silver
April'20 expiration Gold futures remain bullish above 1565.2 although the trade idea presented below enumerates a trade idea in a much shorter timeframe. The speculation continues that the USD Index will top out soon. We will have to wait and see don't we? Overall, despite all the predictions of Gold crashing and Gold Miners weakness, price appears to be respecting support well. Here is the measured move trade idea. Silver is doing it's own thing. Silver remains bullish above 15.570 and could trade higher in a sideways to up grind.
Platinum, Palladium & Copper
Platinum has held 957 well now for what almost seems like weeks even past the futures roll into April expiration. We remain bullish on Platinum despite whatever else you may hear from metals fundamental analysts. Yes, the USD index plays an important role in the pricing of these metals and Platinum is no exception.
Palladium traded lower as market makers sought a better long position. This roll from March to June for both copper and palladium occurs on Feb 26th although those holding March contracts can hold thru the week after quadruple witching Mar 20~Mar 27. Here are the trade ideas:
Come visit us at https://www.tradeguidance.com and fill out a contact form and tell us about your experience with trading financial instruments and commodities. We present weekly trade ideas on Twitter @tradeguidance and point you in the direction of the articles we like to publish on barchart and insidefutures. Tweeting only with the intent of helping traders learn!
Risk Disclosure: Futures, forex, currencies and stock/options trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing ones financial security or lifestyle. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Past Performance Disclosure: Past performance results have many inherent limitations. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown; in fact, there are frequently sharp differences between actively monitored performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by anyone using any traders newsletter service . There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of actual or simulated performance results and all which can adversely affect trading results. Although, TradeGuidance never presents hypothetical or simulated trade results, all trades presented can be in a simulated using back-testing to demonstrate similar results.