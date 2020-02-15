by T.J. Hayes via HedgeFundTips.com
I've just recorded my 17th weekly VideoCast (7th Podcast) on Stock Market Commentary and Weekly recap. You can watch the VideoCast if youre sitting OR listen to the Podcast if youre on the run:
This weeks episode covers:
- Yahoo! Finance, Financial Times and Fox Business Commentary
- Notional Option Value as Percent of Notional Share Value
- Earnings Estimates and market multiple
- Fed Next Steps
- Labor Force Participation Rate
- Industrial Sector Earnings
- What's next...