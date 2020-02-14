rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Doc Dow's FREE Daily Webinar Monday 2/17/20
Friday, February 14, 2020

by Murray Rosenberg

Bookmark and Share

Doc shares 40 plus years of trading knowledge with you.

Ask any futures, FOREX or option trading questions you wish, state

your opinions. This is a no holds barred FREE Webinar.

To attend paste the following link to your browsers address bar.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmpHD7iCG9PCrp_sZuQbwEg

Live and Free at 7:30 AM EST. Well worth attending.

Have questions? E-mail Doc at docdow1818@gmail.com


Recent articles from this author


About the author

Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.

The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career.
 
Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years.
 
Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction.
 
For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading.
 
The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy