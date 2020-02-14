Below is a daily June gold chart showing planetary angle lines. I used a price per degree of .58. Jupiter is resistance at 1620.90. The upper Neptune crosses at 1662.40. The Upper Uranus crosses at 1692.10. The middle Uranus crosses at 1482.30 and is support. The middle Neptune crosses at 1454.50.

Below is a daily June gold chart showing 360 calendar day time & price cycle. I used a price per day ratio of 1. Measuring 360 calendar days from the 5/2/19 low of 1267.30 at a ratio of 1 per day, June gold has a time and price meet due 4/26/20 with a target price of 1627.30. Support is at the division point in price of 1537.30 and resistance is at the target price of 1627.30. Then first division point before expiration is on 3/12/20.

The following link is to a short video of June gold charts. There are two Gann style charts. The first is a planetary chart showing planetary angle lines. The second chart is a time and price chart showing the cycle of 360 calendar days.

http://www.naas.com/sample-newsletter/sample-market-video

