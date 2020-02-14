Metal Comments for This Morning



Below are some of my metal comments posted in my twice a day newsletter Commodity Insite.

metal complex The metals did well yesterday with the entire complex ending on the happy side of unchanged. At settlement, gold was up $7 with silver prices 14 higher and copper up 140 points. The platinum group gained as well with palladium ending $29 on the plus at a new, all time historic high close. And the gains with palladium hint that being short metals for today, going into a long weekend may not be a wise thing to attempt. There is some chatter about the coronavirus in China hitting their auto industry quite hard. Some are concluding that it is a body blow for palladium prices. With palladium ending yesterday at a new, all time high, consider buying deep out of the money put options on palladium. It is something to consider. Or, shorts with palladium futures and tight stops. Copper today, is 85 lower but all other metals are higher. Palladium is up $8, gold higher by $1, silver by 5 cents and platinum $2 to the good. The dollar is on the plus and so are the metals. Hmmmm. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The information above was sent out at 6:46 a.m. Chicago time this morning. As I type furiously away, gold and silver are posting solid gains but palladium is $35 lower and on the cusp of being in serious trouble. Regarding palladium my lean is that of a bear at current levels. That of a bear! There are some interesting developments underway with grains and livestock this morning. Drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com if you wish to learn about them. Or, call me at 406 682 5010 . And always remember, " There is no substitute for timely and accurate information."

The time is 10:17 a.m. Chicago.

About the author Jerry Welch has been in the futures industry since the late 1970's and is a true veteran of the markets. He has been quoted often in Wall Street Journal and is author of Commodity Insite, one of the longest commodity futures newspaper columns in history. His weekly column has been published each week since the mid 1980's and is one of the most recognized names in the world of commodities. Mr. Welch is also known widely as a, "so so" flyfisherman. His column is published by the Illinois Agri News in La Salle, Illinois, Cattle Today, in Fayette, Alabama as well as Consensus, in Kansas City, Kansas. He can be contacted at 406.682.5010 for a view of his, "twice a day" market column that includes price forecasts and trading suggestions.