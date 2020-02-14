Central Banks to Become More Accommodative



February 14, 2020 STOCK INDEX FUTURES S&P 500 and NASDAQ futures advanced to new record highs in the overnight trade. Retail salesin the U.S. increased 0.3% on a monthly basis in January, which was as expected, and retail sales, excluding autos, also rose 0.3% in the same period, as anticipated. Import prices held steady in January from December when economists estimated a 0.2% decline. January industrial production was down 0.3%, as expected, and January capacity utilization was 76.8%, which was also as anticipated. There are two 9:00 central time reports. The February consumer sentiment index is estimated to be 99.7 and the December business inventories report is expected to be up 0.1%. My outlook remains unchanged in that stock index futures will end up higher in the first quarter. CURRENCY FUTURES The U.S. dollar advanced to a new four month high. Recent gains in the greenback are linked to the belief that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive in adding more accommodation to the banking system than other major central banks. In the longer term, higher prices are likely for the U.S. dollar, which remains my minority opinion. The euro currency declined to the lowest level since May 2017 after a report showed fourth quarter gross domestic product in the euro zone increased 0.1%, as expected. Higher crude oil prices supported the Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar. INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES Futures are higher on the belief that central banks around the world are coming under pressure to be more accommodative in an attempt to stem the negative consequences of the coronavirus on the global economy. Based on financial futures markets, currently there is a 69% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate at its September 16, 2020 policy meeting. Yesterday the probability was 69%. SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE March 20S&P 500 Support 3368.00 Resistance 3390.00 March 20 U.S. Dollar Index Support 98.820 Resistance 99.100 March 20Euro Currency Support 1.08400 Resistance 1.08840 March 20Japanese Yen Support .91040 Resistance .91320 March 20Canadian Dollar Support .75320 Resistance .75600 March 20Australian Dollar Support .6707 Resistance .6742 March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds Support 161^20 Resistance 162^30 April 20Gold Support 1574.0 Resistance 1588.0 March 20 Crude Oil Support 51.22 Resistance 52.55 March 20Copper Support 2.5950 Resistance 2.6200 Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you.

About the author Alan Bush has been a commodity analyst since 1976 focusing on the fundamental and technical aspects of stock index, interest rate and foreign currency markets. He has authored several articles for Stocks Futures and Options magazine and produced the “Futures Tech Focus” program, which is a technically based market outlook. Alan served on the faculty of Oakton College as instructor of a course entitled, “Principles of Technical Analysis.” He has been interviewed on many national television programs, appearing on the Nightly Business Report, CNBC, CNN Moneyline, Reuters Television and Web FN. In addition, he has been frequently quoted in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Bond Buyer and the Chicago Tribune and has been regularly interviewed on Chicago’s WMAQ radio business reports. Alan can be reached at (312) 242-7911, or via email at alan.bush@admis.com.