February 14, 2020
STOCK INDEX FUTURES
S&P 500 and NASDAQ futures advanced to new record highs in the overnight trade.
Retail salesin the U.S. increased 0.3% on a monthly basis in January, which was as expected, and retail sales, excluding autos, also rose 0.3% in the same period, as anticipated.
Import prices held steady in January from December when economists estimated a 0.2% decline.
January industrial production was down 0.3%, as expected, and January capacity utilization was 76.8%, which was also as anticipated.
There are two 9:00 central time reports. The February consumer sentiment index is estimated to be 99.7 and the December business inventories report is expected to be up 0.1%.
My outlook remains unchanged in that stock index futures will end up higher in the first quarter.
CURRENCY FUTURES
The U.S. dollar advanced to a new four month high.
Recent gains in the greenback are linked to the belief that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive in adding more accommodation to the banking system than other major central banks. In the longer term, higher prices are likely for the U.S. dollar, which remains my minority opinion.
The euro currency declined to the lowest level since May 2017 after a report showed fourth quarter gross domestic product in the euro zone increased 0.1%, as expected.
Higher crude oil prices supported the Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar.
INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES
Futures are higher on the belief that central banks around the world are coming under pressure to be more accommodative in an attempt to stem the negative consequences of the coronavirus on the global economy.
Based on financial futures markets, currently there is a 69% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate at its September 16, 2020 policy meeting. Yesterday the probability was 69%.
SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE
March 20S&P 500
Support 3368.00 Resistance 3390.00
March 20 U.S. Dollar Index
Support 98.820 Resistance 99.100
March 20Euro Currency
Support 1.08400 Resistance 1.08840
March 20Japanese Yen
Support .91040 Resistance .91320
March 20Canadian Dollar
Support .75320 Resistance .75600
March 20Australian Dollar
Support .6707 Resistance .6742
March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds
Support 161^20 Resistance 162^30
April 20Gold
Support 1574.0 Resistance 1588.0
March 20 Crude Oil
Support 51.22 Resistance 52.55
March 20Copper
Support 2.5950 Resistance 2.6200
