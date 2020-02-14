Corn (March)





Fundamentals : March corn futures slipped lower yesterday but remain trapped within the range amid time of year that offers a lack of news to break the market out or down. The bear camp had the opportunity to beak the market following Tuesdays USDA report, but there seemed to be a sellers strike at these levels, an encouraging sign in our opinion. For this reason, we moved our bias to outright Bullish Wednesday. We are going into a long weekend, adding additional risk with the market closed an extra day. Yesterdays weekly export sales came in at 968,800 metric tons, 22% below last weeks report and 9% below the 4-week average.





Technicals : The market remains range-bound, but we are optimistic about prices in the near term. With prices at the low end of the range, we see this as a good risk/reward situation to the buy-side. With that said, there is still some work to do on the charts. First resistance comes in from 384 -387 , consecutive closes above here could spark a bigger rally. The must hold support pocket is....

Soybeans (March)





Fundamentals : Soybeans have staged a nice rally this week, taking us within a stones throw of the psychologically significant $9.00 handle. Some of this is likely in anticipation of the Phase-1 agreement officially kicking off tomorrow, the 15th. The concerns around coronavirus are real, but it is very hard to quantify the spillover affects just yet. We are going into a long weekend, adding additional risk with the market closed an extra day. We moved our bias to Bullish/Neutral on Wednesday but will be tightening things up before the close.





Technicals : The market ran up against our technical resistance pocket yesterday, we have defined that as 900-905 . Though we could see a bump above here we think this may be a magnet into next weeks option expiration, there are about 13,000 calls at the $9 strike. Previous....

Chicago Wheat (March)





Technicals : The market managed to hold first support this week, weve defined that as 538 . The ability to defend this level has led to a consolidation higher, which we will be looking to resell with clients. Lower highs and lower lows have been the trend over the last month, creating a bearish head and shoulder pattern on the chart. Previous support now becomes resistance, we see that as....

Kansas City Wheat (March)





Technicals : Kansas City wheat futures have tried to grind higher over the last two weeks but seem to be rounding out, closing below the 50-day moving average after trading alongside it for the last 11 sessions. If the bulls fail to hold ground here, we could see prices drop into....

Cotton (March)





Technicals : March cotton futures filed to hold ground this week and have so far marked lower highs, potentially opening the door for lower lows and a run back towards 63.70-64.05. This pocket was support from the end of November and beginning of December. We believe that the bears have control until the bulls can achieve consecutive closes above....









