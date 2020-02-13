The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Friday, February 14, 2020



INDICES

Close %

Change

3x1

7x5 Minor

Trend Major

Trend Trend Reading S&P 500 - Mar ESH0 3377.50 − 0.09 3367.72 3301.75 Bullish Dow Jones - Mar YMH0 29432 − 0.31 29364 28885 Bullish Nasdaq - Mar NQH0 9613.00 − 0.13 9576.08 9285.17 Bullish Russell 2000 - Mar RTYH0 1696.40 + 0.38 1684.54 1655.63 Bullish INTEREST RATES US T-Bond - Mar ZBH0 161-28 + 0.12 162-04 162-13 Bearish US T-Note - Mar TYH0 130-25 + 0.06 130-28 131-02 Bearish CURRENCIES US Dollar Index - Mar DXH0 98.958 + 0.04 98.797 98.134 Bullish Australian Dollar - Mar ADH0 0.6728 − 0.15 0.6727 0.6709 Bullish British Pound - Mar BPH0 1.3064 + 0.72 1.2988 1.2998 Bullish Canadian Dollar - Mar CDH0 0.7541 + 0.02 0.7534 0.7527 Bullish EuroFX - Mar ECH0 1.0862 − 0.24 1.0906 1.1019 Bearish Japanese Yen - Mar JYH0 0.9121 + 0.23 0.9114 0.9162 Neutral Swiss Franc - Mar SFH0 1.0232 − 0.12 1.0255 1.0308 Bearish LIVESTOCK Feeder Cattle - Mar FCH0 136.325 + 0.94 135.350 135.642 Bullish Live Cattle - Apr LCJ0 118.525 + 0.57 117.769 119.983 Neutral Lean Hogs - Apr LHJ0 64.075 + 0.47 64.125 64.700 Bearish GRAINS Corn - Mar CH0 379^4 − 0.91 380^6 381^4 Bearish Wheat - Mar WH0 544^2 − 0.59 544^6 557^0 Bearish Soybeans - Mar SH0 896^2 + 0.42 889^2 879^4 Bullish Soybean Meal - Mar SMH0 291.9 + 0.07 291.5 289.4 Bullish Soybean Oil - Mar BOH0 30.72 − 1.00 30.76 30.91 Bearish ENERGY Crude Oil - Mar CLH0 51.42 + 0.49 50.78 50.61 Bullish Heating Oil - Mar HOH0 1.6805 + 0.29 1.6559 1.6300 Bullish Natural Gas - Mar NGH0 1.826 − 0.98 1.816 1.856 Neutral METALS Gold - Apr GCJ0 1578.8 + 0.46 1572.4 1574.3 Bullish Silver - Mar SIH0 17.619 + 0.70 17.589 17.761 Neutral Copper - Mar HGH0 2.6130 + 0.50 2.5953 2.5543 Bullish FOODS & FIBER Orange Juice - Mar OJH0 99.15 + 1.17 98.73 94.15 Bullish Sugar - Mar SBH0 15.16 − 3.93 15.44 14.82 Neutral Cocoa - Mar CCH0 2988 + 2.89 2938 2846 Bullish Coffee - May KCK0 106.70 + 3.84 103.56 101.50 Bullish Cotton - Mar CTH0 67.75 − 1.21 68.21 67.64 Neutral

