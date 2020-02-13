rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Friday, February 14, 2020
Thursday, February 13, 2020

by Bob Hunt of The Pattern Trapper

Bookmark and Share

The Trend Trader helps to identify the current trend status of your favorite futures markets. It not only helps us to stay on the right side of market direction, but also helps us avoid those without a trend. You can even use the grid as a spread matrix too - buying strength and selling weakness. Before you place your next trade, be sure to consult the Trend Trader.
dot_clear.gif
The Trend Trader for Futures
dot_clear.gifFor Trading On Friday, February 14, 2020
dot_clear.gif
Presented by PatternTrapper.com
dot_clear.gifThe Trend Trader is also available for Forex, ETS, and Stocks
dot_clear.gifFor a detailed explanation go to PatternTrapper.com/TrendTrader 


INDICES
Close		%
Change
3x1
7x5		Minor
Trend		Major
Trend		Trend Reading
S&P 500 - Mar ESH03377.50− 0.093367.723301.75Bullish
Dow Jones - Mar YMH029432− 0.312936428885Bullish
Nasdaq - Mar NQH09613.00− 0.139576.089285.17Bullish
Russell 2000 - Mar RTYH01696.40+ 0.381684.541655.63Bullish
INTEREST RATES
US T-Bond - Mar ZBH0161-28+ 0.12162-04162-13Bearish
US T-Note - Mar TYH0130-25+ 0.06130-28131-02Bearish
CURRENCIES
US Dollar Index - Mar DXH098.958+ 0.0498.79798.134Bullish
Australian Dollar - Mar ADH00.6728− 0.150.67270.6709Bullish
British Pound - Mar BPH01.3064+ 0.721.29881.2998Bullish
Canadian Dollar - Mar CDH00.7541+ 0.020.75340.7527Bullish
EuroFX - Mar ECH01.0862− 0.241.09061.1019Bearish
Japanese Yen - Mar JYH00.9121+ 0.230.91140.9162Neutral
Swiss Franc - Mar SFH01.0232− 0.121.02551.0308Bearish
LIVESTOCK
Feeder Cattle - Mar FCH0136.325+ 0.94135.350135.642Bullish
Live Cattle - Apr LCJ0118.525+ 0.57117.769119.983Neutral
Lean Hogs - Apr LHJ064.075+ 0.4764.12564.700Bearish
GRAINS
Corn - Mar CH0379^4− 0.91380^6381^4Bearish
Wheat - Mar WH0544^2− 0.59544^6557^0Bearish
Soybeans - Mar SH0896^2+ 0.42889^2879^4Bullish
Soybean Meal - Mar SMH0291.9+ 0.07291.5289.4Bullish
Soybean Oil - Mar BOH030.72− 1.0030.7630.91Bearish
ENERGY
Crude Oil - Mar CLH051.42+ 0.4950.7850.61Bullish
Heating Oil - Mar HOH01.6805+ 0.291.65591.6300Bullish
Natural Gas - Mar NGH01.826− 0.981.8161.856Neutral
METALS
Gold - Apr GCJ01578.8+ 0.461572.41574.3Bullish
Silver - Mar SIH017.619+ 0.7017.58917.761Neutral
Copper - Mar HGH02.6130+ 0.502.59532.5543Bullish
FOODS & FIBER
Orange Juice - Mar OJH099.15+ 1.1798.7394.15Bullish
Sugar - Mar SBH015.16− 3.9315.4414.82Neutral
Cocoa - Mar CCH02988+ 2.8929382846Bullish
Coffee - May KCK0106.70+ 3.84103.56101.50Bullish
Cotton - Mar CTH067.75− 1.2168.2167.64Neutral

Statement of disclaimer: This information was compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures, forex. ETFs, and stocks. There is no warranty, express or implied, in regards to the fitness of this information for any particular purpose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All materials are copyright © 2020 by Bob Hunt. No part of these resources may be reproduced, stored or transmitted without the prior written permission of the copyright holder.
 


Recent articles from this author


About the author

Bob Hunt is the creator of the Pattern Trapper On-Line Trading Course and the Pattern Trapper ADVANCED Short term Trading Strategies index mentoring program as well as the editor of numerous Free Daily Reports. Bob has been an active independent trader since 1982. He began offering market analysis and trading advice to the public in 1999 with the inception of The Pattern Trapper.

Bob specializes in helping traders make sense out of market action by offering a perspective that makes them much more easily understood. The path to learning successful trading techniques starts with an understanding of price behavior. To begin to understand price behavior you must first learn how to create structure out of inherently un-structured market environments. The whole focus of the Pattern Trapper approach is to show traders how to create that structure - to teach them how to create "templates" for interpreting market behavior and spotting opportunity.
 
Bob is registered with the National Futures Association as a Commodity Trading Advisor.

Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy