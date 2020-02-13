Wheat Futures---Wheat futures in the March contract is trading higher for the 2nd consecutive session up 1 cent at 5.48 a bushel as I have been recommending a short position from around the 5.44 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss above the 10-day high standing at 5.66 as an exit strategy.

The chart structure will not improve for another 5 trading sessions so you will have to accept the monetary risk at this time as the chart structure is excellent therefor the risk/reward remains in your favor.

Wheat prices are trading below their 20-day but still above their 100 day moving average as the trend is mixed to lower as this is my only grain recommendation at the current time. For the bearish momentum to continue prices have to break yesterday's low of 5.38 and if that does occur I think prices could test the 5.25 level in the coming days ahead so stay short as I think the recent rally is just a kickback due to oversold conditions and profit-taking.

TREND: LOWER---MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

